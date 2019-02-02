La imagen fue compartida por el fotógrafo Mert Alas y allí se ve a la modelo de pie, dándole la espalda a la cámara, con una mano recargada en el marco de una puerta, mientras que su rostro se gira hacia queda expuesto hacia el lente. Además, porta unos tacones blancos.
Jenner ha demostrado en varias ocasiones que no tiene problema alguno en exhibir libremente su tonificada y envidiable figura, y en esta ocasión logró una imagen seductora que deja muy poco a la imaginación.
Kris Jenner (su madre) y Kim Kardashian (su hermana) son algunas de las 32 mil personas que le han dado ‘like’ a la publicación Alas.
Esta es la imagen:
Por otro lado, el medio ya compartió la portada de la edición de febrero, llamada ‘Ossessione’ (Obsesión), y algunos videos del detrás de cámaras en donde se ve a una Kendall juguetona con apariencia de ‘geisha’.
View this post on Instagram
@kendalljenner by #mertandmarcus 💖 Sneak Peek at our February Issue! 'OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall' ➡️ On Newsstands Tuesday February 5th.
View this post on Instagram
What would Freud say? Here's our last teaser, on a bad dream… Scena 7 – UN INCUBO. 'OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall' Un film di #mertandmarcus con @kendalljenner The story continues on the pages of #VogueItalia Our new issue on Newsstands Tuesday February 5th.
View this post on Instagram
Bubble bath. Spoil yourself, the wait for our February issue is almost over… Scena 6 – VIZI E TENEREZZE. 'OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall' Un film di #mertandmarcus con @kendalljenner To be continued… Our new issue on Newsstands Tuesday February 5th.
