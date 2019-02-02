View this post on Instagram

@kendalljenner by #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott 💖 Sneak Peek at our February Issue! ‘OSSESSIONE. The many faces of Kendall’ ➡️ On Newsstands Tuesday February 5th. ✨ Full credits: #KendallJenner @thesocietynyc Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 Stylist @kjeldgaard1 @streetersagency Fashion @armani @pomellato Casting directors @pg_dmcasting and @samuel_ellis @ DM Fashion Studio Make-up @isamayaffrench @streetersagency Hair @sydhayeshair @artandcommerce Manicure @kelly_shenton_nails Prop stylist @andrea_stanley_ @streetersagency Colourist @robenorm On set @acrossmediaprod Executive producer @leonardpetit Production manager @shotbysilv Post production @ Dreamer Stay tuned to discover more.