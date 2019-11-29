La modelo pasó de tener una talla de brasier 28D a una 30J; además, se puso relleno en los labios y se operó las costillas (se retiró varias de ellas), las mejillas y la nariz, informó Daily Star. El medio agregó que, en total, ella ha gastado 33.000 libras esterlinas, equivalentes a más de 151 millones de pesos.
En entrevista con ese periódico, Ariane manifestó que quería un ‘look’ “extremo” para entrar al mundo del modelaje fetichista:
“Ser modelo fetichista requiere que seas extremo en algo; yo soy extrema en las modificaciones de mi cuerpo. Esto me convierte en la muñeca sexual fetichista de aspecto perfecto”.
La canadiense añadió que no le importan las críticas que recibe por su apariencia y resaltó que para ella “lo normal es aburrido”, de ahí que constantemente se haga “retoques menores” en su cuerpo.
A continuación puedes ver algunas fotos de Ariane:
