En una rueda de prensa a la que asistió Infobae, Sabrina manifestó que no planea operarse “por necesidad”, sino porque en verdad quiere tener “el trasero más grande del mundo”. Para esto, ella se pondrá unos implantes con los que cada glúteo pesará alrededor de 2 kilos.
“Mi show tiene que ser más fuerte ahora, porque ahora que la gente me vio hacer porno, quiere más. Tengo que hacer cosas más fuertes. Trato de estar a la vanguardia de la industria, quiero trascender como la reina del porno más perversa, más retorcida“, añadió la mujer.
La argentina, quien se hizo famosa en México gracias a sus voluptuosos senos, también indicó que no tiene miedo de ir al quirófano para su cirugía número 53.
Infobae recordó que la actriz ya se sometió a un procedimiento para aumentar de manera exagerada el tamaño de su busto. Entre varios seguidores recolectaron 10.000 dólares (32,5 millones de pesos colombianos) para que Sabrina pudiera hacerlo.
Aunque por ahora no hay fecha definida para la operación de su cola, la cirujana que se hará cargo de Sabrina mostró los implantes que le pondrá. A continuación puedes ver esa imagen y, en seguida, fotos de la actriz porno.
