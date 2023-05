Westminster Abbey is ready for the #Coronation of King Charles III.

The Coronation Chair now faces the High Altar, near the tomb of St. Edward the Confessor.

Today, May 6th 2023, King Charles is crowed here, with St. Edward's Crown. pic.twitter.com/IeD1jC29EU

鈥 Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023