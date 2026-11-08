El partido entre Crystal Palace y Liverpool dejó un momento de tensión protagonizado por Jéfferson Lerma y Alexis Mac Allister. Después del triunfo 3-1 del equipo inglés, el mediocampista argentino contó qué ocurrió durante el enfrentamiento que tuvo con el colombiano en el tramo final del compromiso.

(Vea también: [Video] Jefferson Lerma se calentó con Mac Allister y casi se va a las manos en pleno partido de Premier)

El episodio se presentó al minuto 82, cuando Víctor Muñoz cayó al césped tras una disputa con Lerma. El futbolista colombiano consideró que su rival estaba simulando una falta y se lo hizo saber.

Mac Allister intervino porque Muñoz era su compañero de equipo. Según relató el argentino, le reclamó a Lerma que, si consideraba que había existido una simulación, debía dirigirse al árbitro y no increpar al futbolista.

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El argentino aseguró que el colombiano le respondió: “¿Por qué te metes? Tu compañero se está ridiculizando”.

De acuerdo con el relato del jugador del Liverpool, la discusión subió de tono cuando Lerma comenzó a hacer comentarios sobre los argentinos.

El volante argentino aseguró que le preguntó qué tenía que ver su nacionalidad con la jugada que estaban discutiendo. También contó que Lerma habría hecho otros comentarios sobre la manera en que los futbolistas argentinos buscan influir en los árbitros.

“Eso realmente me molestó porque no había razón para meter a mi país en la situación”, explicó Mac Allister.

El mediocampista sostuvo que el desacuerdo había comenzado por una acción de fútbol, pero que los comentarios sobre Argentina llevaron el enfrentamiento a otro terreno.

Así fue parte del relato del argentino:

– “Él dijo: ‘Sé exactamente cómo son los argentinos. Siempre buscando una ventaja, siempre tratando de influir en el árbitro’. Lo miré y le dije: ‘Ten cuidado con lo que estás diciendo’.

🚨Alexis Mac Allister on his altercation with Jefferson Lerma during Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Crystal Palace:

🗣️ Mac Allister: “The situation started when Victor went down after the challenge. Lerma immediately started shouting that Victor was diving and pretending to be hurt.

“He said, ‘Tell your teammate to stop diving. He barely touched him and he’s rolling around like he’s been shot.’

“I heard that and I turned around because Victor is my teammate. I’m not going to stand there while someone insults him.

“I told Lerma, ‘If you think it’s a dive, speak to the referee. There’s no reason to come over here and disrespect him.’

“He looked at me and said, ‘Why are you getting involved? Your teammate is embarrassing himself.’

“I told him, ‘Because he’s my teammate. If you have something to say, say it to me.’

“He started laughing and said, ‘Typical Argentina. You people always think you’re right.’

“That changed the whole conversation for me.

“I said, ‘What does Argentina have to do with Victor going down? We’re talking about football.’

“He said, ‘Everything with you Argentinians becomes an argument. You think you can control the referee, the game and everyone around you.’

“I told him, ‘Don’t bring Argentina into this. You’re angry because you don’t like the decision. That has nothing to do with where I’m from.’

“He kept smiling, which made it even worse.

“He said, ‘I know exactly how Argentinians are. Always looking for an advantage, always trying to influence the referee.’

“I looked at him and said, ‘Be careful with what you’re saying.’

“He replied, ‘Why? Because you’re going to get angry?’

“I said, ‘No, because you’re crossing a line now.’

“He then said something about Argentinians always crying when things don’t go their way.

“That really annoyed me because there was no reason to bring my country into the situation.

“I told him, ‘You can call Victor a diver if you want. You can criticize me if you want. But don’t disrespect Argentina because you’re trying to provoke me.’

“He stepped closer and said, ‘So what are you going to do about it?’

“I said, ‘Nothing. I’m just telling you to show some respect.’

“But obviously, when two players are angry and standing that close, things can escalate very quickly.

“He kept talking, I kept answering, and suddenly we were face-to-face.

“I wasn’t going to walk away while he was insulting my teammate and then using Argentina to try to get under my skin.

“I told him, ‘You came here to argue, so don’t complain when someone answers you.’

“He said, ‘You’re too emotional.’

“I laughed and said, ‘And you’re talking too much.’

“Then the players came over and separated us.

“I understand football is emotional. I understand players will say things to each other.

“You can call someone a diver. You can say he made a bad decision. You can complain about the referee.

“But there are certain lines you don’t cross.

“For me, bringing Argentina into it was unnecessary.

“I’m proud of where I come from, and I’m never going to let someone use that as an insult just because they’re angry on a football pitch.

“That’s why I reacted the way I did.”

— SethOfficial (@UTD_Seth001) November 8, 2026