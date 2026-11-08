Escrito por:  Redacción Fútbol
Nov 8, 2026 - 5:03 pm

El partido entre Crystal Palace y Liverpool dejó un momento de tensión protagonizado por Jéfferson Lerma y Alexis Mac Allister. Después del triunfo 3-1 del equipo inglés, el mediocampista argentino contó qué ocurrió durante el enfrentamiento que tuvo con el colombiano en el tramo final del compromiso.

(Vea también: [Video] Jefferson Lerma se calentó con Mac Allister y casi se va a las manos en pleno partido de Premier)

El episodio se presentó al minuto 82, cuando Víctor Muñoz cayó al césped tras una disputa con Lerma. El futbolista colombiano consideró que su rival estaba simulando una falta y se lo hizo saber.

Mac Allister intervino porque Muñoz era su compañero de equipo. Según relató el argentino, le reclamó a Lerma que, si consideraba que había existido una simulación, debía dirigirse al árbitro y no increpar al futbolista.

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El argentino aseguró que el colombiano le respondió: “¿Por qué te metes? Tu compañero se está ridiculizando”.

El comentario de Lerma sobre Argentina que molestó a Mac Allister

De acuerdo con el relato del jugador del Liverpool, la discusión subió de tono cuando Lerma comenzó a hacer comentarios sobre los argentinos.

Mac Allister afirmó que el colombiano le dijo: “Típico de Argentina. Ustedes siempre piensan que tienen razón”.

El volante argentino aseguró que le preguntó qué tenía que ver su nacionalidad con la jugada que estaban discutiendo. También contó que Lerma habría hecho otros comentarios sobre la manera en que los futbolistas argentinos buscan influir en los árbitros.

“Eso realmente me molestó porque no había razón para meter a mi país en la situación”, explicó Mac Allister.

El mediocampista sostuvo que el desacuerdo había comenzado por una acción de fútbol, pero que los comentarios sobre Argentina llevaron el enfrentamiento a otro terreno.

Así fue parte del relato del argentino:

– “Él dijo: ‘Sé exactamente cómo son los argentinos. Siempre buscando una ventaja, siempre tratando de influir en el árbitro’. Lo miré y le dije: ‘Ten cuidado con lo que estás diciendo’.

Jéfferson Lerma y Mac Allister terminaron amonestados

El cruce entre los dos sudamericanos terminó con intervención arbitral y tarjetas amarillas. Jéfferson Lerma fue amonestado al minuto 82, mientras que Alexis Mac Allister recibió la suya al 83.

Víctor Muñoz también vio la tarjeta amarilla en medio de la secuencia.

En lo futbolístico, Liverpool se llevó la victoria por 3-1 en Selhurst Park. Mac Allister abrió el marcador al minuto 40, Florian Wirtz amplió la ventaja al 54 y Alexander Isak anotó el tercero al 89. Eddie Nketiah descontó de penalti en el tiempo añadido.

El resultado dejó al equipo de Liverpool con tres puntos, pero el enfrentamiento entre Lerma y Mac Allister terminó convirtiéndose en uno de los episodios más comentados del encuentro.

* Pulzo.com se escribe con Z

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