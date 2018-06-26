На ковре-самолёте 😂 Какая Вам игра прошедших матчей больше всего понравилась? ⚽️💨🏆 On the carpet-plane 😂 What game did you like most of the past matches? ⚽️💨 🏆👏🏼 #fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #футбол #сборнаяроссии #russiachampion #победа #winner #ball# мяч #model #болельщики #body #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018

A post shared by Мария Лиман (@liman_maria) on Jun 21, 2018 at 10:16am PDT