Precisamente los medios charrúas encontraron la historia de Liman y difundieron la picante promesa:

“Hoy nos estamos preparando para el partido entre Rusia y Uruguay ¿Podremos tener suerte 3 veces seguidas? ¿Cuál es tu pronóstico? Yo, como siempre, creo en nuestro equipo y creo que ganaremos por 3-2”

El artículo continúa abajo

te puede interesar mundial

Modelo Helga Lovekaty dejó encantados a fans de 'Star Wars' con sensual tributo

IR AL ESPECIAL

Aunque Rusia cayó 3-0 en el duelo definitivo del grupo A y tendrá que enfrentar nada menos que a España en los octavos de final del Mundial, Liman seguirá acompañando a Stanislav Cherchesov y los 23 jugadores de su selección, mientras sus seguidores se deleitan con su espectacular figura.

“Recuerdo de la apertura de la Copa del Mundo: Rusia – Arabia Saudita, 5:0”

“¿Qué juego te gustó más de los partidos pasados?”

Поздравляю нашу сборную 🇷🇺 Просто нет слов 🙊 Даже не верилось, что игра пройдёт с таким счётом ⚽️💨 Так держать ребята ✊🏻 P.S. Если сборная выиграет в матче Россия 🇷🇺 Уругвай 🇺🇾, чем Вас порадовать? 😝😂🏆👏🏼 Congratulations to our team 🇷🇺 Simply no words 🙊 It was not even believed that the game would be played with such a score⚽💨 Keep it up guys ✊🏻 P.S. If the national team wins the match Russia 🇷🇺 Uruguay 🇺🇾, so how can I make you happy? 😝😂🏆👏🏼 #fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #футбол #сборнаяроссии #russiachampion #победа #winner #ball# мяч #model #болельщики #body #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018

A post shared by Мария Лиман (@liman_maria) on

“Felicidades a nuestro equipo 🇷🇺 Simplemente no hay palabras 🙊 Ni siquiera se creía que el juego terminaría con ese marcador ⚽💨 Sigan así chicos ✊🏻 P.S. Si el equipo nacional gana el partido Rusia 🇷🇺 Uruguay 🇺🇾, entonces, ¿cómo puedo hacerte feliz?”

Ростов, как Вам вчера первый матч? 🏆 Игра понравилась? ⚽️💨Настроение супер? 😍Как атмосфера? 🔥Такое количество иностранцев впервые в истории 😂💂🏻‍♀️🙎🏿‍♂️👩🏻‍🎤 P.S. Пока Лопыреву крутят на всех экранах города и страны, мне станется только прыгать под стадионом 😂💃🏻 Rostov, how did you like the first match yesterday? 🏆 Did you like the game? ⚽💨 Is your mood super? 😍How's the atmosphere? 🔥Such a large number of foreigners is for the first time in the history 😂💂🏻♀🙎🏿♂👩🏻🎤 P.S. While Lopyreva is shown on all screens of the city and the country, I will only jump under the stadium 😂💃🏻 #fifaworldcup2018 #fifa #rostovondon #football #russia #russiangirl #футбол #worldcup #чемпионат #девушка #брюнетка #спорт #ростоварена

A post shared by Мария Лиман (@liman_maria) on

I'm rooting for ours ❗❗❗ RUSSIA AHEAD ✊🏻🇷🇺 When I was little 👧🏻 I loved to stand on the gate and didn’t miss any ball ⚽💨 If I stood on the gate, the victory would be in our pocket 👅 And how do you think what the score will be played today's game? 🤔 P.S. If our team wins, the next photo shoot will be in the style of nude 😂 devoted to our team 💋❤ Болею за наших ❗️❗️❗️ РОССИЯ ВПЕРЁД ✊🏻🇷🇺 Когда Я была маленькая 👧🏻 Я любила стоять на воротах и не пропускала ни одного мяча ⚽️💨 Если бы Я стояла на воротах, победа была бы у нас в кармане 👅 А как Вы думаете, с каким счетом пройдёт сегодняшняя игра? 🤔 P.S. Если наши выиграют следующую фотосессию в стиле ню-ню 😂 посвящу нашей команде 💋❤️ #football #russiangirl #rostov #ростов #арена #футбол #стадион #мяч #левыйберегдона #девушка #брюнетка #beauty #girl #russiangirl #model #ball #sport #fifa #russiachampion #russia #чм2018 #fifa #worldcup #fifaworldcup2018 #лужники #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018 #футбол #гол #мяч

A post shared by Мария Лиман (@liman_maria) on

Portada de Playboy con María Liman, de 2015 / Ebay