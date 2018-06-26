Precisamente los medios charrúas encontraron la historia de Liman y difundieron la picante promesa:
“Hoy nos estamos preparando para el partido entre Rusia y Uruguay ¿Podremos tener suerte 3 veces seguidas? ¿Cuál es tu pronóstico? Yo, como siempre, creo en nuestro equipo y creo que ganaremos por 3-2”
Сегодня готовимся к матчу Россия 🇷🇺 Уругвай 🇺🇾 Может ли повезти 3 раза подряд? 💪🏽 Ваш прогноз? Я как и всегда верю в нашу команду и думаю сыграем 3:2 в нашу пользу 😝 #fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #футбол #сборнаяроссии #russiachampion #победа #winner #ball# мяч #model #болельщики #body #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018
Aunque Rusia cayó 3-0 en el duelo definitivo del grupo A y tendrá que enfrentar nada menos que a España en los octavos de final del Mundial, Liman seguirá acompañando a Stanislav Cherchesov y los 23 jugadores de su selección, mientras sus seguidores se deleitan con su espectacular figura.
“Recuerdo de la apertura de la Copa del Mundo: Rusia – Arabia Saudita, 5:0”
На ковре-самолёте 😂 Какая Вам игра прошедших матчей больше всего понравилась? ⚽️💨🏆 On the carpet-plane 😂 What game did you like most of the past matches? ⚽️💨 🏆👏🏼 #fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #футбол #сборнаяроссии #russiachampion #победа #winner #ball# мяч #model #болельщики #body #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018
“¿Qué juego te gustó más de los partidos pasados?”
Поздравляю нашу сборную 🇷🇺 Просто нет слов 🙊 Даже не верилось, что игра пройдёт с таким счётом ⚽️💨 Так держать ребята ✊🏻 P.S. Если сборная выиграет в матче Россия 🇷🇺 Уругвай 🇺🇾, чем Вас порадовать? 😝😂🏆👏🏼 Congratulations to our team 🇷🇺 Simply no words 🙊 It was not even believed that the game would be played with such a score⚽💨 Keep it up guys ✊🏻 P.S. If the national team wins the match Russia 🇷🇺 Uruguay 🇺🇾, so how can I make you happy? 😝😂🏆👏🏼 #fifaworldcup2018 #football #russia #футбол #сборнаяроссии #russiachampion #победа #winner #ball# мяч #model #болельщики #body #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018
“Felicidades a nuestro equipo 🇷🇺 Simplemente no hay palabras 🙊 Ni siquiera se creía que el juego terminaría con ese marcador ⚽💨 Sigan así chicos ✊🏻 P.S. Si el equipo nacional gana el partido Rusia 🇷🇺 Uruguay 🇺🇾, entonces, ¿cómo puedo hacerte feliz?”
Остались считанные часы 🕰 Надеюсь счёт будет 2:1 в пользу России 🇷🇺 Что Вы скажете? Нелегкий матч ⚽️💨 We have only a few hours left 🕰 I hope the score will be 2: 1 in favor of Russia 🇷🇺 What can you say? It’s a difficult match ⚽💨 #fifaworldcup2018 #fifa #rostovondon #football #russia #russiangirl #футбол #worldcup #чемпионат #девушка #брюнетка #спорт #ростоварена #санктпетербургарена
Ростов, как Вам вчера первый матч? 🏆 Игра понравилась? ⚽️💨Настроение супер? 😍Как атмосфера? 🔥Такое количество иностранцев впервые в истории 😂💂🏻♀️🙎🏿♂️👩🏻🎤 P.S. Пока Лопыреву крутят на всех экранах города и страны, мне станется только прыгать под стадионом 😂💃🏻 Rostov, how did you like the first match yesterday? 🏆 Did you like the game? ⚽💨 Is your mood super? 😍How's the atmosphere? 🔥Such a large number of foreigners is for the first time in the history 😂💂🏻♀🙎🏿♂👩🏻🎤 P.S. While Lopyreva is shown on all screens of the city and the country, I will only jump under the stadium 😂💃🏻 #fifaworldcup2018 #fifa #rostovondon #football #russia #russiangirl #футбол #worldcup #чемпионат #девушка #брюнетка #спорт #ростоварена
Вы все ещё ждёте фото? 😈🔥 Они скоро будут готовы 😝 Сегодня в полночь будут первые публикации ⚽️🇷🇺 Не проспите 😴 Are you still waiting for the photo? 😈🔥 They will be ready soon 😝 Today at midnight the first publications will be made⚽🇷🇺 Do not oversleep 😴 #фанаты #россия #футбол #fifa #football #russiangirl #fifaworldcup2018 #moskow #девушка #селфи #selfie #girl #russiangirl #ростовнадону #body #sexy #hot #super #супер
Оле! Оле! Оле! ⚽️💨 Россия ВПЕРЁД! 🇷🇺 Мой поздравления 💋💋💋 5:0 прекрасное начало ✊🏻 Ole! Ole! Ole! ⚽️💨 Russia FORWARD! 🇷🇺 My congratulations 💋💋💋 5: 0 the perfect start ✊🏻 #football #russiangirl #rostov #ростов #арена #футбол #стадион #мяч #левыйберегдона #девушка #брюнетка #beauty #girl #russiangirl #model #ball #sport #fifa #russiachampion #russia #чм2018 #fifa #worldcup #fifaworldcup2018 #лужники #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018 #футбол #гол #мяч #russia
I'm rooting for ours ❗❗❗ RUSSIA AHEAD ✊🏻🇷🇺 When I was little 👧🏻 I loved to stand on the gate and didn’t miss any ball ⚽💨 If I stood on the gate, the victory would be in our pocket 👅 And how do you think what the score will be played today's game? 🤔 P.S. If our team wins, the next photo shoot will be in the style of nude 😂 devoted to our team 💋❤ Болею за наших ❗️❗️❗️ РОССИЯ ВПЕРЁД ✊🏻🇷🇺 Когда Я была маленькая 👧🏻 Я любила стоять на воротах и не пропускала ни одного мяча ⚽️💨 Если бы Я стояла на воротах, победа была бы у нас в кармане 👅 А как Вы думаете, с каким счетом пройдёт сегодняшняя игра? 🤔 P.S. Если наши выиграют следующую фотосессию в стиле ню-ню 😂 посвящу нашей команде 💋❤️ #football #russiangirl #rostov #ростов #арена #футбол #стадион #мяч #левыйберегдона #девушка #брюнетка #beauty #girl #russiangirl #model #ball #sport #fifa #russiachampion #russia #чм2018 #fifa #worldcup #fifaworldcup2018 #лужники #чемпионатмирапофутболу2018 #футбол #гол #мяч
Comentarios