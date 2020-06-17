Un video publicado por Stacey Pierre-Louis, padre del menor, muestra que Eliah se escondió detrás de un vehículo blanco y se quedó inmóvil hasta que pasara una patrulla policial. Tan pronto se sintió seguro, el niño retomó el juego.
“Me conmovió… Guardaré el dramatismo, pero al crecer siendo negro, la mayor parte del tiempo significa temer a los policías, en vez de admirarlos”, escribió Pierre-Louis en su publicación.
El hombre añadió que, luego de ver ese video, le preguntó a su hijo por qué se había escondido al ver que pasaban los policías, y él respondió: “Porque mataron a George Floyd”.
En entrevista con CBS News, Stacey aseguró que sintió “impotencia” la primera vez que vio el video y que hubiera deseado estar en ese momento con el pequeño Eliah.
“Pero, desafortunadamente, esta es la realidad para millones de niños negros en todo el país y el mundo”, agregó el hombre.
El video de Eliah se viralizó de tal manera que hasta lo vio el basquetbolista LeBron James. “Esto rompe mi corazón”, escribió el jugador en Twitter, donde compartió la grabación.
Estas son las imágenes:
View this post on Instagram
Debated with myself for a few days before deciding to post this. I was at work watching my son shoot hoops in the driveway when I caught this. It floored me… I’ll save the dramatics, but growing up black or brown most of the time means fearing the police vs looking up to them. I live in an affluent neighborhood in Trumbull with a really good school system. This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren’t made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong? I asked him why he did that when he got home. He replied; “because they killed George Floyd”. Stunned, I replied;ok kiddo. I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better. A manager at my job told me to tell him that doing what he did is ridiculous and that I should teach him not to be fearful of police. Deep down I don’t know if it’s true, maybe staying out of the way is best. He didn’t learn this behavior at home. We stream movies so he doesn’t see the news and we don’t talk negatively about police. No need to reply in the comments, but think to yourself.. What would you say?
