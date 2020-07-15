Nicole Walker, tía de los menores, contó en Instagram que Bridger sacó fuerzas de donde no tenía, agarró la mano de su hermanita y comenzó a correr para ponerla a salvo.
La mujer también indicó que, después del ataque (registrado el pasado 9 de julio), el niño contó por qué decidió sacrificarse por su hermana menor. “Si alguien debía morir, pensé que tendría que ser yo”, manifestó el pequeño héroe, según el testimonio de su tía.
Ella agregó que Bridger terminó con graves heridas en el rostro y por eso tuvo que ser operado por un cirujano plástico. Asimismo, indicó que su sobrino recibió unos 9o puntos de sutura en el rostro.
¡Recordando viejos tiempos! El nuevo celular de Xiaomi tiene el aspecto de una Game Boy
Misterio resuelto: esta es la razón por la que fumar marihuana produce ataques de risa
¡Hay esperanza! Vacuna muestra eficacia para neutralizar COVID-19 y va a pruebas finales
Maduro ataca a venezolanos que regresan por trochas, luego de ser "esclavos" en Colombia
Hace poco, Nicole actualizó su publicación y señaló que el niño se está recuperando satisfactoriamente en su casa, aunque aún no puede sonreír mucho.
De igual manera, contó que los dueños del perro que atacó al “son personas realmente geniales que han sido muy amables con Bridger y su familia”, por lo que nadie guarda “ningún resentimiento hacia ellos”.
Al final, la mujer agradeció a todas las personas que han estado pendientes de la evolución de su sobrino.
A continuación puede ver algunas fotos de Bridger y su hermanita; al deslizar hasta la última imagen podrá ver cómo quedó el pequeño luego del ataque:
View this post on Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
View this post on Instagram
Have y’all noticed that I have no idea what I’m doing yet? #UmmmIAccidentallyWentViral? When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are. So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. (Pic is of Bridger’s reaction right after the call.) Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough. #BridgerStrong EDIT: I feel like I should also mention that Bridger has also loved all of the other videos and messages I’ve shown him from all of you. We might not be able to get to everyone right away, but your messages are no less appreciated.
Comentarios