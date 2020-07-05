“Decidí abrir una cuenta en ‘Only Fans’ [página para adultos] para recolectar el dinero y reabrir mi gimnasio”, trinó la mujer que también se ha visto afectada por no tener combates programados.

Además, se lamentó por la poca colaboración que ha recibido: “Perdí mi gimnasio durante este confinamiento, estoy sin ayuda de nuestro gobierno y con mis peleas canceladas, lo que me ha dejado con grandes problemas financieros”.

Julia Rose

Aparte de UFC, Dandois ha competido en importantes ligas de artes marciales mixtas, como Bellator, Rizin e Invicta FC, en las que ha acumulado 16 victorias y 5 derrotas.

Su contenido ya se puede observar con tarifas que van desde 15,99 dólares al mes.

Acá, el anuncio de Dandois y algunas de sus fotos:

About last weekend… Here you have the finish… – I won my fight for @antwerpfightorganisation and @enfusionlive @officialenfusion with a triangle choke submission in the first round! – – Special thanks to @alfornohalal , @euroklikofficial and @geetattoos and all my teammates of @lynxmma who have my back! – – The next one is already in two weeks in Washington Spokane @rickylil ‘s card Conquest Of The Cage! I can’t wait! 🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩 – – #mma #wmma #lynxmma #battlecat #euroklik #fightlife #battl #enfusion #enfusionlife #alforno #femalefighters #submission #trianglechoke #judo #throw #lottoarenaantwerp #inked #disneytattoo #strongladies #blessed – – @fightpress.nl … think I promised I would try to throw!?

