“Decidí abrir una cuenta en ‘Only Fans’ [página para adultos] para recolectar el dinero y reabrir mi gimnasio”, trinó la mujer que también se ha visto afectada por no tener combates programados.
Además, se lamentó por la poca colaboración que ha recibido: “Perdí mi gimnasio durante este confinamiento, estoy sin ayuda de nuestro gobierno y con mis peleas canceladas, lo que me ha dejado con grandes problemas financieros”.
Aparte de UFC, Dandois ha competido en importantes ligas de artes marciales mixtas, como Bellator, Rizin e Invicta FC, en las que ha acumulado 16 victorias y 5 derrotas.
Su contenido ya se puede observar con tarifas que van desde 15,99 dólares al mes.
Acá, el anuncio de Dandois y algunas de sus fotos:
I lost my gym during this Covid-lockdown, no help from our gouvernement and fights cancelled,… leaving me with big financial problems. I descided to make an Only Fans so I can collect the money to re-open the gym and give the youngsters their home back. https://t.co/MrlSr9hLLv pic.twitter.com/2OwRACfyMt
— Cindy Dandois (@DandoisCindy) June 28, 2020
There is one thing, every fighter should realise… your hardest contestant is the one you look at in the mirror! 🐱 – – – #wmma #mmaisforeveryone #mmafighter #mma #perfectteammma #battlecar #cinderella #invictafc #throwback #reflection #weighin #cosplay #lovewhatyoudo #dowhatyoulove 🦋
About last weekend… Here you have the finish… – I won my fight for @antwerpfightorganisation and @enfusionlive @officialenfusion with a triangle choke submission in the first round! – – Special thanks to @alfornohalal , @euroklikofficial and @geetattoos and all my teammates of @lynxmma who have my back! – – The next one is already in two weeks in Washington Spokane @rickylil ‘s card Conquest Of The Cage! I can’t wait! 🔥🔥🔥🤩🤩🤩 – – #mma #wmma #lynxmma #battlecat #euroklik #fightlife #battl #enfusion #enfusionlife #alforno #femalefighters #submission #trianglechoke #judo #throw #lottoarenaantwerp #inked #disneytattoo #strongladies #blessed – – @fightpress.nl … think I promised I would try to throw!?
To all my haters, I realize you only have one advantage over me…you can kiss my ass and I cant! 💋 – – – #omwback #boudoir #boudoirshoot #photography #blackandwhite #battlecat #blonde #strong #fit #kissmyass #but #mma #wmma #fighter #single #singlebutstrong #paulsluytsphotography #healing #tattoo #disneytattoo #disney #underwearmodel #underwear #shoot #dumbo #dumbotattoo – – 📸 @paul_sluyts_photography
