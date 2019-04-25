El caso ocurrió el año pasado, pero hasta este miércoles Kinch lo denunció en sus redes sociales.
Según relató la joven, Nova fue entregada a este centro canino el pasado 27 de diciembre de 2018 porque se iba de vacaciones a Islandia por 3 días.
Kink asegura que les advirtió por escrito y verbalmente a los cuidadores de P&E que a la perra se le debían administrar esteroides porque sufría de colitis, una enfermedad intestinal.
La joven llegó de sus vacaciones el 30 de diciembre de 2018 y cuando fue a recoger a su mascota le dijeron que tuvo una grave hemorragia y que falleció.
“Nos quedamos impactados y devastados. Pregunté si le habían dado la medicación y me dijeron que sí”, indicó Kinch en su publicación.
Sin embargo, lo más impactante fue que le entregaron el cadáver del animal envuelto en cinta adhesiva.
“Habían aplastado a Nova en lo que solo puedo describir como una pelota envuelta en una bolsa negra, cubierta con cinta adhesiva”, escribió en la red social.
De acuerdo con Kinch, inmediatamente se dirigieron al veterinario, quien no podría creer que un husky de 25 kg estuviera en una bola de cinta.
“Confirmamos a través de un microchip que era Nova y tomamos la decisión de enviarla para un posmórtem debido a las circunstancias”, agregó la mujer.
Finalmente, la dueña del perro indicó que intentó comunicarse con los dueños de la perrera P&E, pero no recibió respuesta.
Ante esta denuncia, Paddy Cullen, la dueña del centro canino, indicó al diario Metro que Nova tenía una grave infección y que la encontró muerta en su jaula llena de sangre.
“Llamé al veterinario y me dijeron que envolviera al perro para no infectar a los otros perros. Estábamos preocupados por la propagación del virus. Nos dijeron que selláramos la bolsa para que nada pudiera escapar”, explicó Cullen.
Agregó que ella y su familia han recibido amenazas desde que la historia se hizo viral.
“Lamento mucho que su perro esté muerto y que haya sucedió mientras estuvo aquí con nosotros”, puntualizó Cullen al mismo medio.
View this post on Instagram
On the 27th of December 2018 I brought my husky Nova to P&E boarding kennels to be boarded for 3 days while my family went to Iceland. Nova had an ongoing issue with Colitis and this was being managed with steroids for the last few months successfully, she had been checked by my vet prior to boarding and we had discussed taking her off the steroids as she was responding so well. I gave multiple written and verbal instructions on how the steroid was to be given separately to her food and that she needs to get this twice a day, P&E also advertise that they cater for medication and dogs that need extra care once they are informed in advance. On the 31st of December I went straight from the airport to P&E to collect Nova. I rang 4 times waiting outside to pick her up. Clive answered and told me to come around to the gate when I told him I was here for Nova. Once in, we were told Nova had died – they had found her that morning bloodied in her kennel. We where shocked and beyond devastated at this as we had left a healthy dog in 3 days earlier. I asked the kennels immediately if she had received her medication and I was told she had. They had crushed Nova into what I can only describe as a ball wrapped in a black bag, covered in masking tape. There was no care or empathy in the way she had been handled. It was utterly traumatic and heartbreaking to leave with her like that. We drove straight to the vet and she was horrified, and couldn’t believe there was a 25kg husky crammed in this ball. We confirmed via microchip that it was Nova and made the decision to send Nova for a postmortem in UCD due to the circumstances. I emailed and messaged P&E asking for more information on how she had seemed when she was with them etc. and I still have not received any kind of contact back. Nova was a once in a lifetime kind of dog for me and my family and has left a hole that will always be impossible to fill, she is loved and missed every single day and I hope writing this can stop a similar situation in the future. Clearly these kennels are not fit to provide the levels of care they advertise. #justicefornova
