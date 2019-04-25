Con más de 1,4 millones de visualizaciones, las imágenes capturadas por Holston se han viralizado rápidamente.

Específicamente, en el video se puede ver como el chimpancé mira el perfil del joven en la red social.

Lo que ha sorprendido a muchos es la capacidad y la facilidad con la que maneja la aplicación, pues lo hace como cualquier persona.

Holston se ha caracterizado por luchar por la conservación de los animales. Además, por subir videos y fotografías con muchos de ellos.

En la descripción de la publicación, el especialista en animales exóticos dice:

“¡Cada noche me acuesto pensando cómo puedo ayudar a cambiar el mundo e inspirar a las personas a amar nuestro ecosistema y hermosa vida silvestre! ¡Yo legítimamente recibiría una bala por cualquier animal en cualquier momento! (…) ¡Me colocaron en esta tierra por una cosa y eso es exactamente lo que haré por el resto de mi vida. Amémonos unos a otros y salvemos el planeta juntos como uno solo!”.

A continuación, más publicaciones del reconocido amante de los animales.

