Con más de 1,4 millones de visualizaciones, las imágenes capturadas por Holston se han viralizado rápidamente.
Específicamente, en el video se puede ver como el chimpancé mira el perfil del joven en la red social.
Every night I go to bed thinking how I can help change the world and inspire people to love our beautiful wildlife and ecosystems! I’d legit take a bullet for any animal at any day and anytime that’s just how much I care for them ! Idk what kind of fire god set in my soul for animals but the love is deep and real ! I was placed on this earth for 1 thing and that’s exactly what I’ll do for the rest of my life ! Let’s all love one another and save the planet together as one ☝️ 🌎 @kodyantle TAG A ANIMAL LOVER ❤️
Lo que ha sorprendido a muchos es la capacidad y la facilidad con la que maneja la aplicación, pues lo hace como cualquier persona.
Holston se ha caracterizado por luchar por la conservación de los animales. Además, por subir videos y fotografías con muchos de ellos.
En la descripción de la publicación, el especialista en animales exóticos dice:
“¡Cada noche me acuesto pensando cómo puedo ayudar a cambiar el mundo e inspirar a las personas a amar nuestro ecosistema y hermosa vida silvestre! ¡Yo legítimamente recibiría una bala por cualquier animal en cualquier momento! (…) ¡Me colocaron en esta tierra por una cosa y eso es exactamente lo que haré por el resto de mi vida. Amémonos unos a otros y salvemos el planeta juntos como uno solo!”.
A continuación, más publicaciones del reconocido amante de los animales.
So check this out , this is a Sulfur water monitor and a Melanistic water monitor both are the same exact Animals but look naturally totally different ! Like humans and animals we all can look totally different but we still are all the same thing ❤️ let’s love one another and spread understanding and peace ☮️ let’s get to know one another deeper on the inside rather than what we see on the outside ! Maybe you might be alike more than you can ever imagine ❤️ I love you all and God loves you too ! 📸 @kai1011_ @landonscherr
