A pesar de haber protagonizado una de las infidelidades recientes más sonadas en el mundo del entretenimiento, el basquetbolista y la estrella de televisión parecen tener una relación cordial, a juzgar por lo que le escribió en la red social.

“Feliz cumpleaños, Khloé Kardashian. Eres el ser humano más hermoso que he conocido por dentro y por fuera”, inicia su mensaje, que está acompañado de una fotografía de la también empresaria con la hija que comparten.

Precisamente esa faceta también la destacó en el párrafo que le dedicó por sus 35 años: “Gracias por ser una increíble mamá para nuestra princesa True. Ella es bendecida de tener a alguien como tu como ejemplo. No te deseo nada más que éxito y te envío positivas bendiciones para tu camino. Disfruta tu día”.

Las hermanas y mamá de Khloé también le han dejado dulces mensajes con fotos de momentos de todo tipo y épocas, como se puede ver a continuación:

Instagram @kendalljenner