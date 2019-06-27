A pesar de haber protagonizado una de las infidelidades recientes más sonadas en el mundo del entretenimiento, el basquetbolista y la estrella de televisión parecen tener una relación cordial, a juzgar por lo que le escribió en la red social.
“Feliz cumpleaños, Khloé Kardashian. Eres el ser humano más hermoso que he conocido por dentro y por fuera”, inicia su mensaje, que está acompañado de una fotografía de la también empresaria con la hija que comparten.
Después de escándalo de infidelidad, ex de Khloé Kardashian pensó en suicidarse
Fotos de ‘La Segura’ antes de ser famosa y de sus cirugías
Exconejita que fue novia de Hugh Hefner ahora anda con un investigador paranormal
Príncipe William respondió cómo reaccionaría si uno de sus hijos le dice que es gay
Precisamente esa faceta también la destacó en el párrafo que le dedicó por sus 35 años: “Gracias por ser una increíble mamá para nuestra princesa True. Ella es bendecida de tener a alguien como tu como ejemplo. No te deseo nada más que éxito y te envío positivas bendiciones para tu camino. Disfruta tu día”.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️
Las hermanas y mamá de Khloé también le han dejado dulces mensajes con fotos de momentos de todo tipo y épocas, como se puede ver a continuación:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!
View this post on Instagram
Khloé, no time or distance apart could ruin the bond we have. I feel so lucky to call you my sister. thank you for all the love, guidance, and laughter throughout the years.. my life truly wouldn’t be the same without you. I feel so blessed to take the journey of life together because there will just never be another you. Happy Birthday 🎈 ♥️
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy…. you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life. I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you… you are the best daughter mom sister and friend…. 💕💕💕💕💕 @khloekardashian #HappyBirthdayKhloe
Comentarios