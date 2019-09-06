Con un traje de baño de ‘animal print’, la cantante acabó con el temor que le daba subir a la red social una foto de su cuerpo sin editar y explicó que está cansada de recibir críticas por su cuerpo y de retocar imágenes “para que otros piensen que soy su idea de lo que es bonito”, así no sea ella.
En su post, Demi Lovato también dejó claro que para este nuevo capítulo en su vida quiere ser auténtica, y reiteró que por eso publicó esa fotografía: “Así que esta soy yo, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de mi propio cuerpo que ha peleado contra mucho y seguirá sorprendiéndome cuando, ojalá, dé a luz algún día”.
“Soy más que un titular sobre la forma de mi cuerpo”: Demi Lovato
Fotos en bikini de Stephanie Cayo que tienen enloquecidos a sus fans
A Hassam se le murió perrito que se enfermó cuando a él le diagnosticaron cáncer
Se agotaron entradas para ver a los Backstreet Boys en Bogotá, pero abrieron nueva fecha
Las batallas de la intérprete con desórdenes alimenticios no son secreto, y ella misma recordó los extremos a los que llegaba por su preocupación por el peso: “Me privaba de un pastel de cumpleaños real y optaba por una sandía”.
Al finalizar, Lovato aclaró que no está estancada en pensar en su imagen, sino que ahora la aprecia. De igual forma, dijo que espera que su mensaje inspire a muchos y adelantó que está de vuelta en el estudio trabajando en un himno.
View this post on Instagram
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Comentarios