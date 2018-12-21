Un video que él mismo publicó muestra que el luchador cayó de manera violenta al piso, tras saltar desde las cuerdas del ring. Shawn intentaba caer sobre su rival, quien estaba recostado en una mesa de madera, pero este se movió rápidamente.
Shawn partió la mesa en 2 con sus pies y quedó inconsciente al caer de cabeza al suelo, por lo que fue atendido de inmediato.
A través de Instagram, el luchador indicó que en ese momento se rompió el cráneo y su cerebro empezó a sangrar. Además, tras ser revisado por los médicos, descubrió que había perdido completamente la audición por su oído izquierdo.
“Soy inquebrantable”, escribió Shawn, indicando que sobrevivió a pesar de la fuerte caída que sufrió.
El video del accidente contiene imágenes que pueden herir sensibilidades, se recomienda discreción.
The accident. • Broken skull. • Bleeding from my brain. • Permanent hearing loss in left ear. • I walked away. • I am UNBREAKABLE. • • #professionalwrestling #prowrestling #indywrestling #indepenedentwrestling #defendindywrestling #accident #accidentshappen #brokenskull #unbreakable
