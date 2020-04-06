El pasado viernes, la intérprete de ‘Raise Your Glass’ comunicó a través de Instagram que hace dos semanas ella y su pequeño Jason Moon Hart (3 años) dieron positivo a la prueba del coronavirus, aunque ya superaron lo duro y están sintiéndose bien.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
Luego de su ‘post’, en el que también contó que hizo una generosa donación de un millón de dólares, llegó la entrevista en la que detalló algunos síntomas que tuvo y el miedo que sintió al ver a su hijo sufriendo, como ella, de altas fiebres y “asuntos estomacales”.
En la conversación, además, la artista explicó que su hija de 8 años, Willow, trabajó en su gira durante dos años y que por ello recibía un pago: “Le conté que hice una donación al hospital en el que su abuela trabajó durante 18 años, y ella fue y sacó su dinero, lo reunió y le pregunté ‘¿Qué haces?’ Me dijo: ‘Quiero dar mi dinero al hospital también’. Y me dio toda su plata. Ni siquiera se lo pedí. Empecé a llorar, ella se puso brava conmigo, porque al parecer lloro mucho, y estoy tan orgullosa de ella en este momento. Quería compartirlo. Nuestros niños están tan enterados, son tan resilientes e increíbles. Ellos van a sanar al mundo. Estoy muy orgullosa de mis hijos, de todos los niños del mundo”.
Pink parece haber superado el COVID-19, pero su caso no fue fácil, porque ella tenía una enfermedad preexistente: “Estamos mejor que como estábamos. La semana pasada estaba con nebulizadores. Tuve asma. He tenido asma toda la vida. Me asusté mucho, no voy a mentir”, añadió en el en vivo que se puede ver a continuación.
Instagram fail but not a human one. The most human of humans is @pink. Part 2 is coming up (had to edit a slight bit.😂) If you comment on my camera skills I will ignore you- k, thanks! 😂 we could’ve quit but we pulled it off bc Pink was determined to help me raise money to feed people. Donate in bio or at onbeinghuman2020.com.
