View this post on Instagram

NOSE REVEAL 😭🥰 @deepakdugarmd has every video of my journey on his IGTV. We also sat down and talked about what I wanted / what was realistic for me, and we both agreed @scarlessnose™️ was the best option for me because I wanted to still look like myself, just with a softer more feminine version of my nose 🥰 every day the swelling goes down more (and will continue to for the next year), but the results are already better than anything I could’ve imagined 🥺♥️ Thank you to you and your entire team, @deepakdugarmd!