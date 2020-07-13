El profesional al que le encargó el trabajo cumplió con el acuerdo que hicieron de mantener su “fuerte nariz de medio oriente”, pues el cambio es realmente sutil, como se puede ver en el carrusel de imágenes que publicó la semana pasada en su cuenta de Instagram (para ver todas las fotos se debe deslizar o dar clic en las flechas).

En el “destape de nariz”, como lo llamó, Mia Khalifa reiteró que el médico que escogió fue su “mejor opción”, porque no quería parecer otra persona, sino simplemente “una versión más suave y femenina” de su nariz.

En marzo, Mia Khalifa anunció que se casaba con Robert Sandberg, un escritor de obras de teatro, quien le propuso matrimonio en un restaurante de Chicago, momento que él compartió en su cuenta pública de Instagram.