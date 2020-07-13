El profesional al que le encargó el trabajo cumplió con el acuerdo que hicieron de mantener su “fuerte nariz de medio oriente”, pues el cambio es realmente sutil, como se puede ver en el carrusel de imágenes que publicó la semana pasada en su cuenta de Instagram (para ver todas las fotos se debe deslizar o dar clic en las flechas).
En el “destape de nariz”, como lo llamó, Mia Khalifa reiteró que el médico que escogió fue su “mejor opción”, porque no quería parecer otra persona, sino simplemente “una versión más suave y femenina” de su nariz.
View this post on Instagram
NOSE REVEAL 😭🥰 @deepakdugarmd has every video of my journey on his IGTV. We also sat down and talked about what I wanted / what was realistic for me, and we both agreed @scarlessnose™️ was the best option for me because I wanted to still look like myself, just with a softer more feminine version of my nose 🥰 every day the swelling goes down more (and will continue to for the next year), but the results are already better than anything I could’ve imagined 🥺♥️ Thank you to you and your entire team, @deepakdugarmd!
Mia Khalifa reveló cuánto ganó cuando hizo porno, y no es tanto como podría imaginarse
"Lloré muchas noches": 'Gorda' Fabiola cuenta cómo fue la salida del clóset de su hijo
[Video] Actriz de 'La venganza de Analía' revivió violación por su personaje en la serie
Se refuerza ‘maldición de ‘Glee’’ con recuperación del cuerpo sin vida de Naya Rivera
En marzo, Mia Khalifa anunció que se casaba con Robert Sandberg, un escritor de obras de teatro, quien le propuso matrimonio en un restaurante de Chicago, momento que él compartió en su cuenta pública de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to @miakhalifa and she said YES! The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a “new serving”. Mia was to curious and to eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much❤️ Thank you @chefjohnshields and team for a really good night and for making this happen. 💍💑 #happydays
Comentarios