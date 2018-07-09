Parece que esta vez la intérprete de ‘Wolves’ sí le puso un fin definitivo a su relación con el también cantante Justin Bieber, esto después de que varios medios dijeran que la madre de Gómez no estaba de acuerdo con su relación. Además, hace pocos días se confirmó que Bieber regresó con su exnovia, Hailey Baldwin.
Pero ahora, varios meses después del rompimiento, gracias al amigo de la cantante, David Henrie, ella conoció al productor, con quien ha mostrado una especial cercanía, tanto así, que él la acompañó a visitar un hospital de niños y estuvieron paseando solos por la ciudad, aunque como mencionó Glamour la pareja quiere mantener su relación lejos de los medios.
El Daily Mail también dijo que hace algunos meses una fuente cercana a la artista aseguró que ella estaba buscando a un hombre mayor, una persona más estable. Y parece que le llegó el indicado.
Estas son algunas fotografías del sexi productor:
The World Premiere of AMBI @ambimediagroup movie BLUE NIGHT at Tribeca Film Festival @tribeca The film is directed by Fabien Contant, starring Sarah Jessica Parker @sarahjessicaparker Simon Baker @snappytoes Common @common Jacqueline Bisset, Taylor Kinney, Gus Birney, Waleed Zuaiter and Renée Zellweger. #ambimediagroup #andreaiervolino #monikabacardi #sarahjessicaparker #common #simonbaker #renéezellweger #tribeca
I'm honored for having the opportunity to produce this amazing project BEYOND THE SUN produced by AMBI Media Group @ambigroup of Andrea Iervolino @andreaiervolinoproducer and Monika Bacardi @ladymonikabacardi , with the very special cameo appearance of Pope Francis. The film is directed by Graciela Rodriguez, co directed by Charlie Mainardi and co produced by Gabriel Laybu. I'd like to thank you Vatican City for hosting the screening of the movie and thanks to all my friends that attended this special and unique event. Thanks to Raven and Parodox for being part of this project. See you at Rome film festival – Alice nella città section for the world premiere! @alicenellacitta The profit of this movie will be donated to charity for kids . Please spread the word and support it!
