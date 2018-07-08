La ceremonia que fue muy discreta, según el Daily Mail, contó con la presencia de apenas 120 personas, quienes fueron partícipes de la entrega de los votos escritos por ellos mismos, como en una película de amor, ya que se han caracterizado por ser muy románticos.

Greene y Khoury están juntos desde hace más o menos 5 años, pero fue hasta 2016 que decidieron dar el siguiente paso y se comprometieron en medio de un viaje a Nueva Zelanda, como lo compartieron en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.

This is the woman I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. 💍#khouryscamera

Dentro de los asistentes a la ceremonia la revista Brides reportó al excompañero de escena de Greene, Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron, Liam Hemsworth; parejas como Eva Ross y Ashlee Simpson, y Aaron y Lauren Paul.

Estas son algunas de las fotografías del romántico momento: