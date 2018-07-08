La ceremonia que fue muy discreta, según el Daily Mail, contó con la presencia de apenas 120 personas, quienes fueron partícipes de la entrega de los votos escritos por ellos mismos, como en una película de amor, ya que se han caracterizado por ser muy románticos.
También te puede interesar
Greene y Khoury están juntos desde hace más o menos 5 años, pero fue hasta 2016 que decidieron dar el siguiente paso y se comprometieron en medio de un viaje a Nueva Zelanda, como lo compartieron en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.
Dentro de los asistentes a la ceremonia la revista Brides reportó al excompañero de escena de Greene, Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron, Liam Hemsworth; parejas como Eva Ross y Ashlee Simpson, y Aaron y Lauren Paul.
Estas son algunas de las fotografías del romántico momento:
Actress @ashleygreene is officially a Mrs.! 💍 She tied the knot today to @paulkhoury. Head to the #linkinbio for an exclusive look at her wedding dress and her star studded guest list (hi, Robert Pattinson 👋🏻). Then, make sure to stay tuned here tomorrow for the first look at the rest of her wedding album! | 📸: @sarahfalugoweddings
@twilight actress @ashleygreene’s wedding album is here and it’s the stuff that brides’ dreams are made of. Head to the #linkinbio for the exclusive first look at her entire boho celebration—from her two wedding dresses to her celebrity-filled guest list (Aaron Paul and @joshduhamel just to name a few)! | 📸: @sarahfalugoweddings 📋: @mindyweiss 💐: @artsdistrictflorals
Comentarios