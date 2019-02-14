View this post on Instagram

A year ago I told y’all it’s coming OFF! I started at 293 lbs and now I’m OFFICIALLY 250 lbs!! They CALL ME SLIM JIM!! Thank you @ww for changing my life!! And i ain’t stopping! We gon keep winning with the Freestyle Program!! I promise you!! It’s coming OFF! Join me and win with me on @WW. The new Weight Watchers. I’m not racing! I’m not speeding! I’m cruising! Ride with me through the journey 🔑 link in my bio! *People following the WW plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/wk. #wwambassador #ad