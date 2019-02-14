A través de un video, que tiene como ‘thumb’ el antes y después del productor musical, Dj Khaled contó que pasó de 293 a 250 libras de peso, logrando así la meta que se había propuesto, por lo menos en esta primera etapa.

“Me llaman el flaco Jim”, escribió en parte de su mensaje, en el que también agradeció a WW (Weight Watchers) por cambiar su vida.

El artículo continúa abajo

También te puede interesar

Judy Henríquez, Laura Londoño, Mabel Moreno, Iván López, Luciando D'Alessandro y Laura de León.

Actriz de ‘La ley del corazón’ confesó que usa doble para escenas de cama

El dj aseguró en el video que le “encanta sentirme así de bien” y aclaró en la descripción de la publicación que no está acelerando el proceso y que seguirá reduciendo tallas.