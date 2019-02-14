A través de un video, que tiene como ‘thumb’ el antes y después del productor musical, Dj Khaled contó que pasó de 293 a 250 libras de peso, logrando así la meta que se había propuesto, por lo menos en esta primera etapa.
“Me llaman el flaco Jim”, escribió en parte de su mensaje, en el que también agradeció a WW (Weight Watchers) por cambiar su vida.
También te puede interesar
El dj aseguró en el video que le “encanta sentirme así de bien” y aclaró en la descripción de la publicación que no está acelerando el proceso y que seguirá reduciendo tallas.
View this post on Instagram
A year ago I told y’all it’s coming OFF! I started at 293 lbs and now I’m OFFICIALLY 250 lbs!! They CALL ME SLIM JIM!! Thank you @ww for changing my life!! And i ain’t stopping! We gon keep winning with the Freestyle Program!! I promise you!! It’s coming OFF! Join me and win with me on @WW. The new Weight Watchers. I’m not racing! I’m not speeding! I’m cruising! Ride with me through the journey 🔑 link in my bio! *People following the WW plan can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/wk. #wwambassador #ad
Comentarios