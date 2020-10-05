Mongeau, de 22 años, fue tendencia en Twitter, usando la etiqueta #bootyforbiden (trasero por Biden), a finales de septiembre cuando ofreció a cualquiera que vote en las próximas elecciones presidenciales de Estados Unidos por el candidato demócrata Joe Biden.
Después de ello, perdió su ‘chulito’ de verificación en su cuenta de YouTube, de acuerdo con el portal TMZ, aunque se desconoce si es por la oferta de ofrecer desnudos a través de su cuenta OnlyFans a cambio de votos.
“Si me envías pruebas de que votaste por Biden, te enviaré un desnudo gratis”, decía el tuit de Mongeau.
Sin embargo, la ‘influenciadora’ borró horas después su propuesta porque incurrió en un delito, pues ofrecer fotos desnuda o cualquier intercambio transaccional a cambio de votos es ilegal en Estados Unidos, según la Universidad de Cornell.
El Código 597 de los Estados Unidos dice: “Quien haga u ofrezca hacer un gasto a cualquier persona, ya sea para votar o retener su voto, o para votar a favor o en contra de cualquier candidato, quien solicite, acepte o reciba tal gasto en consideración de su voto o la retención de su de voto, será multado bajo este título o encarcelado no más de un año, o ambos”, cita la misma universidad.
Antes de darse cuenta (o que le advitieran) de que estaba cometiendo una grave falta, Tana Mongeau estaba muy orgullosa de su iniciativa, tanto que dio varias actualizaciones en diferentes redes sociales:
“Me encanta ver a tantas personas que quieren un cambio tanto como yo. No necesitas mi trasero para saber qué es lo correcto para Estados Unidos, ¡así que VOTE!”.
Junto a ese mensaje publicado en Instagram, subió una sensual foto en tanga, pero tapando su cara con la del candidato Joe Biden.
A continuación, un video de YouTube donde se escucha a Tana Mongeau responderle a un seguidor de Donald Trump que su propuesta de enviar una foto desnuda a cualquiera que vote por Biden fue muy bien recibida y que miles de personas le habían escrito apoyándola.
