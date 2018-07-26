Bamuyiwa publicó las imágenes acompañadas de un texto donde indicó que quiso retratar a la menor en sus momentos más “naturales” para que todos pudieran “ver a través de sus ojos”.
Cientos de usuarios comentaron lo hermosa que lucía Jare y se manifestaron sorprendidos por su belleza. Muchos aseguraron que era “la niña más bella del mundo”, destronando a la pequeña rusa Anastasia Knyazeva.
A pesar de lo anterior, hubo quienes también miraron las fotos que la niña tiene en su propia cuenta de Instagram y señalaron que allí no luce tan bella como en las tomas de Bamuyiwa.
Algunas de esas personas indicaron que en esas imágenes luce “más normal” y que, si bien Jare es muy bonita, no es para catalogarla como ‘la más bella del mundo’.
A continuación puedes ver los tres retratos que publicó la fotógrafa y enseguida las fotos que la pequeña tiene en su cuenta:
J A R E @the_j3_sisters CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM HEAVEN. I’m pretty excited and elated about my new style of child portraiture . Before I thought of Photographing the @the_j3_sisters , I have had frivolous ideas of how I can make artsy portraits of kids And do away from the norm . The opportunity came and I had to take a bold step to express my ideas of how I want to take portraits of kids. I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! We continue to the next post TEAM Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
Oh yes she’s human ! She’s also an angel ! “J A R E “ I want to portray the interception between her childhood and adulthood so both stay timeless ! I could have made her smile and make her laugh out loud but I put her in their natural moments for us to see through their eyes ! Posing them as adults ! Was my trick to create it a timeless portrait ! J A R E , when you clock 21 remember to do same pose and style TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
A post shared by BMBSTUDIO (@mofebamuyiwa) on
“All I can see is a powerful woman “ scripted by @lamboginny . When he said this , I looked at the image again and I saw better Revelation !!!! TEAM Muse : @the_j3_sisters Make up by Dammy of @iposhlooks Creative style direction @mofebamuyiwa Hair by @totalshopwigs Hair styled by @hairkarved Styled by @styledbyseun Assisted by @adebimpe_aj @ernest_chuxx @official_bigjosh #bmbstudio #bmbphotography #mofebamuyiwa #kids #kidsphotography #artsy #love #light #childphotographer #familyphotography
Beautifully captured by @m12photography
A post shared by Joba, Jomiloju & Jare Ijalana (@the_j3_sisters) on
Comentarios