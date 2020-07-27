View this post on Instagram

Yesterday fb memories reminded me it was four years ago (!?!) that I won my bikini comp… & I’ve also been thinking I should probs change my insta profile pic COs apart from a few rehab sessions it’s 9 months since I set foot in a gym – absolute #catfish 🤓 Before I found out the reason for the pain in my back and neck was being caused by secondary cancer tumours, the gym was my absolute passion- although I competed in bikini comps I actually hated the show day side of things as I’m naturally quite introverted but I just loved the training!! I trained religiously for 8 years including being lucky enough to keep up some level of training throughout the treatment for my primary cancer. – The minute I was diagnosed with the secondary cancer i had to instantly give up going to the gym as I was at risk of being paralysed at any second and had to have a 9 hour emergency spinal fusion surgery; I did hope I would be able to take up some level of training again but my cancer has been so aggressive this hasn’t been possible and I’ve had to watch my body deteriorate at such a level I’m now practically bed bound, when I went for my last hospital appointment on Thursday I had to use a wheelchair and apart from texting, my right hand is pretty much useless due to nerve damage. – I really don’t want this to come across as a ‘sympathy’ post…. but I do want people to appreciate your bodies and all the amazing stuff they can do for us, when they’re working properly! it can all be taken away from us so quickly – through illness or injury; and tbh it’s been devastating to see myself go from fit and healthy to disabled in such a short space of time. – I had to switch my mindset real quick once I found out about the secondary cancer and accept I wouldn’t be able to train again – as I’ve found with everything to do with this cancer you’ve gotta adapt to shit really fast!!!! – But on a side note; I get that it’s shit for people who love the gym that they aren’t able to train as they’d like atm…. but it’s kinda tough shit! 🙃 We’re in the middle of a global pandemic and the temporary loss of your gains is pretty fucking trivial in the grand scheme of things 💁‍♀ #fuckcancer