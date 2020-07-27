“Si esto se publica, significa que finalmente he muerto después de aferrarme demasiado tiempo”, así comienza la despedida de la británica Gemma Sisson.
La modelo y fisicoculturista tenía en su cuenta de Instagram, donde se publicó el desgarrador mensaje, 8.000 seguidores y en su biografía en esa red social decía que estaba “viviendo con cáncer terminal”.
En la despedida, la británica da las gracias a sus seres queridos por el apoyo que le dieron mientras luchó contra la enfermedad y espera que todos sus amigos y seguidores “vivan su vidas al máximo” y que “no den por sentado nada ni a nadie, porque ninguno de nosotros sabe realmente lo que está a la vuelta de la esquina”.
“Quiero que todos mis seres queridos sepan que el dolor y el sufrimiento se han detenido y que finalmente estoy en paz.También estoy agradecida por todo el apoyo que he recibido de todos mis seguidores en las redes sociales. Si alguien va a sacar algo de esto, es que la vida es corta y que todos pensamos que este tipo de cosas nunca nos sucederán”, se lee en la despedida de Sisson.
Aunque el mensaje estaba centrado en despedirse, la mujer también hizo referencia a una petición, que lanzó en la plataforma Change.org, que llama la atención a las entidades de salud del Reino Unido en relación a su caso.
“Realmente espero que al compartir mi historia de cáncer y solicitar que los escaneos de cáncer secundarios sean obligatorios, haya tenido un impacto positivo, e incluso si solo una persona recibe ayuda de esto, sentiré que he logrado algo bueno”, indicó en el mensaje ‘post mortem’.
"Y ahora, ¿qué hacer con todo esto?": aparece colombiano que dejó sin trago tienda chilena
Colombiano se ganó "minuto feliz" en supermercado de Chile y llenó carro con solo licor
[Video] Le incendió el carro a su ex, pero no se fue sin una dolorosa dosis de karma
[Fotos] Salió a caminar sin nada de ropa, usando solo su tapabocas… como tanga narizona
En la petición, la modelo cuenta las razones que la llevaron a la muerte. Allí relató que vivía con su esposo, Ricky Moore, en de Leeds, al norte de Inglaterra, donde llevaba un estilo de vida activo, como se evidencia en sus redes sociales. Lastimosamente, en el 2018 le diagnosticaron un cáncer de pelvis.
A inicios de 2020, le escanearon el área donde originalmente se detectó el tumor y no encontraron ninguna evidencia de cáncer activo. Sin embargo, en agosto, descubrió que la enfermedad se había extendido hasta su columna, hígado y estómago, detalla en la plataforma de Change.org.
“Si en enero de 2019 Gemma hubiera recibido un escáner de cuerpo completo, su cáncer secundario podría haber sido diagnosticado mucho antes, lo que a su vez podría haber cambiado las perspectivas a largo plazo”, se lee en la petición, dirigida al secretario de Salud y Atención Social de Inglaterra.
“Definitivamente estoy contenta de que mi tiempo se haya acabado … ¡Nos vemos al otro lado, hijos de puta!”, finalizó la despedida de la hermosa modelo.
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday fb memories reminded me it was four years ago (!?!) that I won my bikini comp… & I’ve also been thinking I should probs change my insta profile pic COs apart from a few rehab sessions it’s 9 months since I set foot in a gym – absolute #catfish 🤓 Before I found out the reason for the pain in my back and neck was being caused by secondary cancer tumours, the gym was my absolute passion- although I competed in bikini comps I actually hated the show day side of things as I’m naturally quite introverted but I just loved the training!! I trained religiously for 8 years including being lucky enough to keep up some level of training throughout the treatment for my primary cancer. – The minute I was diagnosed with the secondary cancer i had to instantly give up going to the gym as I was at risk of being paralysed at any second and had to have a 9 hour emergency spinal fusion surgery; I did hope I would be able to take up some level of training again but my cancer has been so aggressive this hasn’t been possible and I’ve had to watch my body deteriorate at such a level I’m now practically bed bound, when I went for my last hospital appointment on Thursday I had to use a wheelchair and apart from texting, my right hand is pretty much useless due to nerve damage. – I really don’t want this to come across as a ‘sympathy’ post…. but I do want people to appreciate your bodies and all the amazing stuff they can do for us, when they’re working properly! it can all be taken away from us so quickly – through illness or injury; and tbh it’s been devastating to see myself go from fit and healthy to disabled in such a short space of time. – I had to switch my mindset real quick once I found out about the secondary cancer and accept I wouldn’t be able to train again – as I’ve found with everything to do with this cancer you’ve gotta adapt to shit really fast!!!! – But on a side note; I get that it’s shit for people who love the gym that they aren’t able to train as they’d like atm…. but it’s kinda tough shit! 🙃 We’re in the middle of a global pandemic and the temporary loss of your gains is pretty fucking trivial in the grand scheme of things 💁♀ #fuckcancer
View this post on Instagram
Not a recent pic but I have a glass of fizz in my hand and today I’m celebrating soooo….🥂🥂🥂 – Today I was at the hospital to discuss my latest scan results as my first 4 rounds of chemo have come to an end. The results were great! 😁 – The tumours in my abdomen have gone ✅ – The tumours in my liver have shrunk ✅ – The tumours in my spine are stable – no growth ✅ – So I’m now on my chemo break… we are aiming for a 3 month break which makes me 💩 myself a little bit COs I’ll be wondering what the aggro little fucker is up to without the chemo to fight it off … but the oncology team will be monitoring me throughout the break – I was adamant that my initial primary cancer would be a tiny chapter in my life … 15 months out of 37 years. After my ‘No evidence of active disease’ verdict in July last year I planned to not post about it again, I wanted to concentrate on moving on and Forget it ever happened – But this fucker had other ideas & came back with a vengeance. It’s taken away my ability to work and train & now it’s pretty much all I post about 😐 but I hope that by doing my posts it shows anyone that is interested to follow my page a realistic view of what living with incurable cancer is like – for me right now it’s physically very painful mainly due to the after effects of the spinal surgery and mentally an ongoing battle to keep positive, tho today has massively helped! 🥳 I don’t think for a second that a good mindset will cure my cancer 🙃 but it helps so much to deal with it on a day to day basis, as my time left is limited I don’t plan on spending it being a miserable twat! – #worldcancerday #fuckcancer #changeforgemma #celebrating #mindset #goodnews #livingwithcancer #stage4cancer
View this post on Instagram
Pic completely unrelated to caption but the lightning / filter is good so 🤷♀️ – Thursday was my 6 week post op mark, if this was a standard spinal op case I would be able to return to work now, but …. cancer🤷♀️ Instead I met with my oncologist who confirmed my cancer is secondary, stage 4 and incurable. They will manage it with Chemo for as long as possible though they can’t tell me how long this will be Obviously this is not the news I wanted and as much as I try to see the good in every situation this is some shit news to take. Cancer takes so much; it’s already taken my fertility, chunks of my spine, my financial independence, my ability to sleep longer than a few hours, my day to day life as I know it And now it’s gonna take my hair, my health and at some point my life But until then I plan on hanging onto as much as possible ….to make sure it doesn’t really take me; Not my optimism, my determination, my sense of humour, my (possibly annoying 🤷♀️) positive outlook, my ability to use the word ’fuck’ at least 3 times per sentence, or the love that I have for those close me 💗 Although I’ll always be a realist about this whole thing, I refuse to be negative and self-pitying. I plan on making the most of whatever time I have…. which we all should do anyway The way I see it, everyone’s clock is ticking….mine has just started to tick a little louder ⏰
View this post on Instagram
Give me fucking strength!!! 🙏 💪 – So as of Friday I’m back on the Chemo; 2 months earlier than planned but I went down hill so fast after coming off it, it was agreed it was the best option. So although Chemo has a terrible reputation I have been put on one that really works for me and I can already start to feel some improvements both mentally and physically 🤗🙏 – But as I clearly don’t like to do things by halves 😖 the issues with my mobility in my right side has got, in many ways, a shit-load worse. I’m wearing a neck brace most of the day to support the collapsed muscles in my neck and am unable to do certain movements with my right hand, the signals aren’t connecting between my brain and my nerves… which is scary as fuck 🤯 – I’m really hopeful that starting my physio regime is gonna help but there is a ton of unknowns at the minute. It sounds likely that the cancer is wearing away at my nerve cells which is causing the deterioration in my movement…. so I’m hoping the chemo can help slow this down….. hopefully reverse it 🤞🤞🙏🙏🙏🙏 – Focusing on the positive is difficult as fuck right now with so many unknowns but I’ll pull my head out my arse and crack on with the physio and put my faith in the Chemo working some magic!!!🧚♀️🧚♀️🧚♀️ 💪💪💪 – This bitch is down but not yet out 🤞🤓 – #fuckcancer#mindset#changeforgemma#livingwithcancer#stage4cancer#givemestrength
Comentarios