“Oigan todos. Por favor, compartan la historia de mi sobrino para que tenga la mayor exposición posible. Sabemos que nuestro pequeño héroe adoraría algunas palabras de aliento de sus héroes favoritos”, así comienza el relato de Nicole Walker en Instagram, tía del pequeño que dio su vida para salvar a su hermana.
Según cuenta Nicole, el suceso aconteció el pasado jueves 9 de julio cuando Bridger se interpuso entre su hermana y el furioso perro que la atacaba.
“Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo”, agregó la mujer, quien publicó en la misma red social un carrusel de fotos donde, primero, se ve Bridger con su hermana, antes del ataque, y luego de cómo quedó su cara luego del brutal ataque del can.
De acuerdo con la tía del ahora héroe, el cirujano plástico que lo trató tuvo que ponerle unos 90 puntos en la cara.
“Si alguien debía morir, tenía que ser yo”, expresó Bridger Walker a sus familiares, indicó su tía Nicole.
“Amamos a nuestro valiente y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan sobre este último héroe que se unió a sus filas”, agregó la mujer, que se dispuso a etiquetar a varios actores de Hollywood que han interpretado a héroes en películas como Tom Holland (Spider Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), entre muchos más.
Las fotos y el relato de Nicole Walker fue publicado el pasado lunes y la conmovedora historia ha generado más de 451.000 ‘me gusta’ y miles de comentarios que elogian al pequeño que arriesgó su vida por la de su hermana.
La tía del nuevo héroe actualizó la historia y narró que luego de visitarlo lo vio muy bien. “Sus heridas se ven mucho mejor. Está de muy buen humor y su increíble personalidad está intacta. Todavía no puede sonreír demasiado, pero estaba sonriendo mientras le leía algunos de sus comentarios”, escribió en Instagram.
Por último, la estadounidense explicó que no tienen ningún resentimiento con los vecinos, dueños del perro que atacó a los niños, porque ellos son buenas personas y han sido muy amables con Bridger y la familia.
A continuación, el carrusel de fotos que publicó la tía de Bridger Walker, donde se evidencia el brutal ataque del perro y cómo le quedó la cara luego de los puntos de sutura que recibió:
