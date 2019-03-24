El joven millonario, que gana la ‘bobadita’ de 120.000 dólares al mes (370 millones de pesos), ahora está buscando un asistente personal que lo acompañe en todos sus viajes de negocios. Daily Mail informó que el sueldo base es de 52.000 dólares al año (160 millones de pesos), equivalentes a 4.300 dólares al mes, es decir, 13 millones de pesos.
Matthew aseguró al diario británico que su asistente tendrá la oportunidad de conocer el mundo, y él mismo pagará todos los gastos que sean necesarios. Asimismo, cubrirá las prestaciones sociales a las que tiene derecho su empleado.
“Viajar mientras trabajo me ha permitido vivir mi vida ideal, y quiero darle la oportunidad a alguien de hacer lo mismo a mi lado”, añadió el millonario, que ya ha visitado países como Japón, Emiratos Árabes y Estados Unidos.
De acuerdo con el relato del australiano, las personas que quieran aplicar a este trabajo “deben ser expertas en computación”, organizadas y ambiciosas. De igual manera, deben “tener conocimiento probado en redes sociales” y “estar dispuestas a aprender”.
Los interesados también tendrán que estar dispuestos “a salir de su zona de confort” y a trabajar “duro”. Asimismo, para Mathew es importante que estas personas sean “divertidas y espontáneas”.
Si quieres aplicar al trabajo, haz clic en este enlace. Allí deberás completar un formulario (en inglés) y suscribirte al canal de YouTube del australiano.
A continuación puedes ver algunas fotos de los viajes que ha hecho Matthew:
It’s crazy, everything I ever visualised is coming to reality. The lifestyle, the business, the ability to give back and inspire people to reach their goals. 〰️ Literally 3 years ago, I made the decision that I wasn’t going to be another number in the system that our generation is brought up in. I dropped out of University and was left with a 40k student debt. 〰️ My point is, that a lot can happen in a few years. Don’t judge yourself for where you’re at or where you’ve been. Only where you’re going! 〰️ And yea, ask more from life because seriously… you can manifest anything you want if you become clear on your dreams and match this with a ridiculous work ethic. 〰️ Dream (and eat) bigger. 🙏
If you want to change, it all starts with mindset. That means changing the way we see our current circumstances and changing the conversations we have with ourselves. Change can be uncomfortable, but remember ‘nothing good comes easy’, which means you need a really good reason to change! What’s your reason? Let me know on the comments below 🔥
