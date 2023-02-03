La ceremonia se celebrará este domingo 5 de febrero a las 8:00 de la noche, en el Crypto Arena, conocido antes como Staples Center de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos.

Además de disfrutar del ‘show’ de Harry Styles, los asistentes y espectadores podrán ver en escena a artistas como Steve Lacy y Luke Combs, también nominados al Grammy.

Para la edición de 2023, la organización decidió hacer unos cambios.

Premios Grammy 2023 cambian: cuáles son las nuevas categorías

La organización indicó que en la edición 65 se incluirán cinco categorías, que son las siguientes:

  1. Mejor interpretación de música alternativa.
  2. Mejor interpretación estadounidense.
  3. Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios alternativos.
  4. Mejor álbum de poesía hablada.
  5. Compositor del año no clásico.

Es decir que en el 2023 habrá más ganadores que las anteriores ediciones; los nominados para las nuevas categorías de los Grammy se aprecian a continuación:

Mejor interpretación de música alternativa

  • Arctic Monkeys, por ‘There’d better be a mirrorball’.
  • Big Thief, por ‘Certainty’.
  • Florence + The Machine, por ‘King’.
  • Wet Leg, por ‘Chaise longue’.
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs Ft. Perfume Genius, por ‘Spitting off the edge of the world’.
Mejor interpretación estadounidense

  • Eric Alexandrakis, por ‘Silver Moon’ (un tributo a Michael Nesmith).
  • Asleep at the wheel Ft. Lyle Lovett, por ‘There you go again’.
  • Blind Boys of Alabama Ft. Black Violin, por ‘The Message’
  • Brandi Carlile Ft. Lucius, por ‘You and me on the rock’.
  • Bonnie Raitt,  por ‘Made up mind’.

Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios alternativos

  • Austin Wintory, por ‘Aliens: Fireteam elite’.
  • Stephanie Economou, por ‘Assassin’s creed valhalla: dawn of Ragnarok’.
  • Bear McCreary, por ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’.
  • Richard Jacques, por ‘Marvel’s guardians of the galaxy’.
  • Christopher Tin, por ‘Old world’.

Mejor álbum de poesía hablada

  • Ethelbert Miller, por ‘Black men are precious’.
  • Amanda Gorman, por ‘Call us what we Carry: poems’.
  • Malcolm-Jamal Warner, por ‘Hiding in plain view’.
  • J. Ivy, por ‘The poet who sat by the door’.
  • Amir Sulaiman, por ‘You will be someone’s ancestor. Act accordingly’.

Compositor del año no clásico

Amy Allen

  • For My Friends (King Princess) (S)
  • The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)
  • If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)
  • If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)
  • Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)
  • Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)
  • Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)
  • Too Bad (King Princess) (S)
  • Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)

Nija Charles

  • ‘Cozy’ (Beyoncé) (T)
  • ‘Ex for a reason’ (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)
  • ‘Good love’ (City Girls Ft. Usher) (S)
  • ‘Iykyk’ (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)
  • ‘Lobby’ (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)
  • ‘Ride for you’ (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)
  • ‘Sweetest pie’ (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)
  • ‘Tangerine’ (Kehlani) (T)
  • ‘Throw it away’ (Summer Walker) (T)

Tobias Jesso Jr.

  • ‘Boyfriends’ (Harry Styles) (T)
  • ‘Can I get it’ (Adele) (T)
  • ‘Careless’ (FKA Twigs Ft. Daniel Caesar) (T)
  • ‘C’mon baby cry’ (Orville Peck) (T)
  • ‘Dotted lines’ (King Princess) (T)
  • ‘Let you go’ (Diplo & TSHA) (S)
  • ‘No good reason’ (Omar Apollo) (T)
  • ‘Thank you song’ (FKA Twigs) (T)
  • ‘To be loved’ (Adele) (T)

The-Dream

  • ‘Break my soul’ (Beyoncé) (S)
  • ‘Church girl’ (Beyoncé) (T)
  • ‘Energy’ (Beyoncé) (T)
  • ‘I’m that girl’ (Beyoncé) (T)
  • ‘Mercedes’ (Brent Faiyaz) (S)
  • ‘Rock N’ Roll’ (Pusha T Ft. Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)
  • ‘Rolling Stone’ (Brent Faiyaz) (T)
  • ‘Summer renaissance’ (Beyoncé) (T)
  • ‘Thique’ (Beyoncé) (T)

Laura Veltz

  • ‘Background music’ (Maren Morris) (T)
  • ‘Feed’ (Demi Lovato) (T)
  • ‘Humble quest’ (Maren Morris) (T)
  • ‘Pain’ (Ingrid Andress) (T)
  • ’29’ (Demi Lovato) (T)

