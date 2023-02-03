La ceremonia se celebrará este domingo 5 de febrero a las 8:00 de la noche, en el Crypto Arena, conocido antes como Staples Center de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos.
Además de disfrutar del ‘show’ de Harry Styles, los asistentes y espectadores podrán ver en escena a artistas como Steve Lacy y Luke Combs, también nominados al Grammy.
Para la edición de 2023, la organización decidió hacer unos cambios.
Premios Grammy 2023 cambian: cuáles son las nuevas categorías
La organización indicó que en la edición 65 se incluirán cinco categorías, que son las siguientes:
- Mejor interpretación de música alternativa.
- Mejor interpretación estadounidense.
- Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios alternativos.
- Mejor álbum de poesía hablada.
- Compositor del año no clásico.
Es decir que en el 2023 habrá más ganadores que las anteriores ediciones; los nominados para las nuevas categorías de los Grammy se aprecian a continuación:
Mejor interpretación de música alternativa
- Arctic Monkeys, por ‘There’d better be a mirrorball’.
- Big Thief, por ‘Certainty’.
- Florence + The Machine, por ‘King’.
- Wet Leg, por ‘Chaise longue’.
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs Ft. Perfume Genius, por ‘Spitting off the edge of the world’.
Mejor interpretación estadounidense
- Eric Alexandrakis, por ‘Silver Moon’ (un tributo a Michael Nesmith).
- Asleep at the wheel Ft. Lyle Lovett, por ‘There you go again’.
- Blind Boys of Alabama Ft. Black Violin, por ‘The Message’
- Brandi Carlile Ft. Lucius, por ‘You and me on the rock’.
- Bonnie Raitt, por ‘Made up mind’.
Mejor banda sonora para videojuegos y otros medios alternativos
- Austin Wintory, por ‘Aliens: Fireteam elite’.
- Stephanie Economou, por ‘Assassin’s creed valhalla: dawn of Ragnarok’.
- Bear McCreary, por ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’.
- Richard Jacques, por ‘Marvel’s guardians of the galaxy’.
- Christopher Tin, por ‘Old world’.
Mejor álbum de poesía hablada
- Ethelbert Miller, por ‘Black men are precious’.
- Amanda Gorman, por ‘Call us what we Carry: poems’.
- Malcolm-Jamal Warner, por ‘Hiding in plain view’.
- J. Ivy, por ‘The poet who sat by the door’.
- Amir Sulaiman, por ‘You will be someone’s ancestor. Act accordingly’.
Compositor del año no clásico
Amy Allen
- For My Friends (King Princess) (S)
- The Hardest Part (Alexander23) (S)
- If We Were A Party (Alexander23) (S)
- If You Love Me (Lizzo) (T)
- Magic Wand (Alexander23) (T)
- Matilda (Harry Styles) (T)
- Move Me (Charli XCX) (T)
- Too Bad (King Princess) (S)
- Vicious (Sabrina Carpenter) (S)
Nija Charles
- ‘Cozy’ (Beyoncé) (T)
- ‘Ex for a reason’ (Summer Walker With JT From City Girls) (T)
- ‘Good love’ (City Girls Ft. Usher) (S)
- ‘Iykyk’ (Lil Durk Featuring Ella Mai & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) (T)
- ‘Lobby’ (Anitta & Missy Elliott) (S)
- ‘Ride for you’ (Meek Mill Featuring Kehlani) (T)
- ‘Sweetest pie’ (Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa) (S)
- ‘Tangerine’ (Kehlani) (T)
- ‘Throw it away’ (Summer Walker) (T)
Tobias Jesso Jr.
- ‘Boyfriends’ (Harry Styles) (T)
- ‘Can I get it’ (Adele) (T)
- ‘Careless’ (FKA Twigs Ft. Daniel Caesar) (T)
- ‘C’mon baby cry’ (Orville Peck) (T)
- ‘Dotted lines’ (King Princess) (T)
- ‘Let you go’ (Diplo & TSHA) (S)
- ‘No good reason’ (Omar Apollo) (T)
- ‘Thank you song’ (FKA Twigs) (T)
- ‘To be loved’ (Adele) (T)
The-Dream
- ‘Break my soul’ (Beyoncé) (S)
- ‘Church girl’ (Beyoncé) (T)
- ‘Energy’ (Beyoncé) (T)
- ‘I’m that girl’ (Beyoncé) (T)
- ‘Mercedes’ (Brent Faiyaz) (S)
- ‘Rock N’ Roll’ (Pusha T Ft. Kanye West and Kid Cudi) (T)
- ‘Rolling Stone’ (Brent Faiyaz) (T)
- ‘Summer renaissance’ (Beyoncé) (T)
- ‘Thique’ (Beyoncé) (T)
Laura Veltz
- ‘Background music’ (Maren Morris) (T)
- ‘Feed’ (Demi Lovato) (T)
- ‘Humble quest’ (Maren Morris) (T)
- ‘Pain’ (Ingrid Andress) (T)
- ’29’ (Demi Lovato) (T)
