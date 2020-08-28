Las nominaciones las lideran las cantantes Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga, con nueve aspiraciones cada una, seguidas de cerca por Billie Eilish y The Weeknd con seis candidaturas. 

Por Colombia figuran J Balvin, Karol G y Maluma. El primero es el latino con el mayor número de nominaciones, con cuatro opciones de llevarse una o más estatuillas a casa.

Las nuevas categorías para el 2020, año en el que el COVID-19 golpeó al mundo entero son: mejor video musical casero y mejor actuación en cuarentena.

A la fecha solo se puede votar por la canción del verano, a través de las historias de Instagram de MTV.

¿Cómo ver el ‘show’ en vivo en Colombia?

Los colombianos que siguen los MTV Video Music Awards podrán disfrutarlos a través del canal MTV, disponible en los diferentes operadores de cable.

La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente, incluidas las categorías nuevas:

Video del año

  • Billie Eilish – ‘everything i wanted’
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
  • Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
  • Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
  • The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Artista del año

  • DaBaby
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Canción del año

  • Billie Eilish – ‘everything i wanted’
  • Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
  • Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’
  • Post Malone – ‘Circles’
  • Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Mejor colaboración

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck with U’
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’
  • Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Mejor artista emergente (Push)

 

  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Tate McRae
  • YUNGBLUD

Mejor canción de pop

  • BTS – ‘On’
  • Halsey – ‘You should be sad’
  • Jonas Brothers – ‘What a Man Gotta Do’
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – ‘Intentions’
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
  • Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’

Mejor canción de hip-hop

  • DaBaby – ‘BOP’
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
  • Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
  • Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’
  • Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
  • Travis Scott – ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’

Mejor canción de rock

  • Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
  • Coldplay – ‘Orphans’
  • Evanescence – ‘Wasted On You’
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’
  • Green Day – ‘Oh Yeah!’
  • The Killers – ‘Caution’

Mejor canción alternativa

  • The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’
  • All Time Low – ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’
  • FINNEAS – ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’
  • Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’
  • Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’
  • Twenty one pilots – ‘Level of Concern’

Mejor canción latina

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – ‘China’
  • Bad Bunny – ‘Yo Perreo Sola’
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – ‘MAMACITA’
  • J Balvin – ‘Amarillo’
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin – ‘Que Pena’

Mejor canción de R&B

  • Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’
  • Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’
  • H.E.R. ft. YG – ‘Slide’
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker – ‘Eleven’
  • Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’
  • The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Mejor canción de K-pop

  • (G)I-DLE – ‘Oh My God’
  • BTS – ‘On’
  • EXO – ‘Obsession’
  • Monsta X – ‘SOMEONE’S SOMEONE’
  • Tomorrow X Together – ‘9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)’
  • Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’

Mejor video

  • Anderson .Paak – ‘Lockdown’
  • Billie Eilish – ‘all the good girls go to hell’
  • Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’
  • H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’
  • Lil Baby – ‘The Bigger Picture’
  • Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’

Mejor video desde casa

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – ‘Wildflower’
  • Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck with U’
  • Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
  • Drake – ‘Toosie Slide’
  • John Legend – ‘Bigger Love’
  • Twenty one pilots – ‘Level of Concern’

Mejor presentación de cuarentena

  • Chloe & Halle – ‘Do It’ from MTV’s Prom-athon
  • CNCO – Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

Mejor dirección

  • Billie Eilish – ‘xanny’
  • Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
  • Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
  • Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’
  • Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
  • The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Mejor cinematografía

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – ‘Old Me’
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – ‘My Oh My’
  • Billie Eilish – ‘all the good girls go to hell’
  • Katy Perry – ‘Harleys In Hawaii’
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
  • The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Mejor dirección de arte

  • A$AP Rocky – ‘Babushka Boi’
  • Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
  • Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’
  • Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’
  • Selena Gomez – ‘Boyfriend’
  • Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Billie Eilish – ‘all the good girls go to hell’
  • Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’
  • Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
  • Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
  • Travis Scott – ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’

Mejor coreografía

  • BTS – ‘On’
  • CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – ‘Honey Boo’
  • DaBaby – ‘BOP’
  • Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
  • Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
  • Normani – ‘Motivation’

Mejor edición

  • Halsey – ‘Graveyard’
  • James Blake – ‘Can’t Believe the Way We Flow’
  • Lizzo – ‘Good As Hell’
  • Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’
  • Rosalía – ‘A Pale’
  • The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Presentaciones en vivo

Los encargados de amenizar con música en vivo la ceremonia de este año son: Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, Dababy, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Miley Cyrus y The Weeknd.

Por otro lado, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly y Tate McRae serán los artistas que canten antes del ‘show’.

View this post on Instagram

it’s monday get your ass up 😇

A post shared by chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) on

View this post on Instagram

Love y’all

A post shared by Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) on