Las nominaciones las lideran las cantantes Ariana Grande y Lady Gaga, con nueve aspiraciones cada una, seguidas de cerca por Billie Eilish y The Weeknd con seis candidaturas.
Por Colombia figuran J Balvin, Karol G y Maluma. El primero es el latino con el mayor número de nominaciones, con cuatro opciones de llevarse una o más estatuillas a casa.
Las nuevas categorías para el 2020, año en el que el COVID-19 golpeó al mundo entero son: mejor video musical casero y mejor actuación en cuarentena.
A la fecha solo se puede votar por la canción del verano, a través de las historias de Instagram de MTV.
¿Cómo ver el ‘show’ en vivo en Colombia?
Los colombianos que siguen los MTV Video Music Awards podrán disfrutarlos a través del canal MTV, disponible en los diferentes operadores de cable.
J Balvin habla de su batalla con el coronavirus y muestra conmovedora foto
Cuarentena hace que Ariana Grande vuelva a mostrar su pelo crespo natural
Video: Laura Acuña trapeando como ‘Esperancita’ de TikTok
Anécdota de Jorge Alfredo Vargas con novio de Millonarios que tuvo su hija
La lista completa de nominados es la siguiente, incluidas las categorías nuevas:
Video del año
- Billie Eilish – ‘everything i wanted’
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
- Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
- Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
- The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Artista del año
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Canción del año
- Billie Eilish – ‘everything i wanted’
- Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
- Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’
- Post Malone – ‘Circles’
- Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Mejor colaboración
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck with U’
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’
- Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Mejor artista emergente (Push)
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
Mejor canción de pop
- BTS – ‘On’
- Halsey – ‘You should be sad’
- Jonas Brothers – ‘What a Man Gotta Do’
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – ‘Intentions’
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’
Mejor canción de hip-hop
- DaBaby – ‘BOP’
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
- Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
- Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’
- Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
- Travis Scott – ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’
Mejor canción de rock
- Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
- Coldplay – ‘Orphans’
- Evanescence – ‘Wasted On You’
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’
- Green Day – ‘Oh Yeah!’
- The Killers – ‘Caution’
Mejor canción alternativa
- The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’
- All Time Low – ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’
- FINNEAS – ‘Let’s Fall in Love for the Night’
- Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’
- Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’
- Twenty one pilots – ‘Level of Concern’
Mejor canción latina
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – ‘China’
- Bad Bunny – ‘Yo Perreo Sola’
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – ‘MAMACITA’
- J Balvin – ‘Amarillo’
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
- Maluma ft. J Balvin – ‘Que Pena’
Mejor canción de R&B
- Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’
- Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’
- H.E.R. ft. YG – ‘Slide’
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker – ‘Eleven’
- Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’
- The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Mejor canción de K-pop
- (G)I-DLE – ‘Oh My God’
- BTS – ‘On’
- EXO – ‘Obsession’
- Monsta X – ‘SOMEONE’S SOMEONE’
- Tomorrow X Together – ‘9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)’
- Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’
Mejor video
- Anderson .Paak – ‘Lockdown’
- Billie Eilish – ‘all the good girls go to hell’
- Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’
- H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’
- Lil Baby – ‘The Bigger Picture’
- Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
Mejor video desde casa
- 5 Seconds of Summer – ‘Wildflower’
- Ariana Grande ft. Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck with U’
- Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
- Drake – ‘Toosie Slide’
- John Legend – ‘Bigger Love’
- Twenty one pilots – ‘Level of Concern’
Mejor presentación de cuarentena
- Chloe & Halle – ‘Do It’ from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Mejor dirección
- Billie Eilish – ‘xanny’
- Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
- Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’
- Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
- The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Mejor cinematografía
- 5 Seconds of Summer – ‘Old Me’
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – ‘My Oh My’
- Billie Eilish – ‘all the good girls go to hell’
- Katy Perry – ‘Harleys In Hawaii’
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
- The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Mejor dirección de arte
- A$AP Rocky – ‘Babushka Boi’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
- Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’
- Selena Gomez – ‘Boyfriend’
- Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’
Mejores efectos visuales
- Billie Eilish – ‘all the good girls go to hell’
- Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
- Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
- Travis Scott – ‘HIGHEST IN THE ROOM’
Mejor coreografía
- BTS – ‘On’
- CNCO ft. Natti Natasha – ‘Honey Boo’
- DaBaby – ‘BOP’
- Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
- Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
- Normani – ‘Motivation’
Mejor edición
- Halsey – ‘Graveyard’
- James Blake – ‘Can’t Believe the Way We Flow’
- Lizzo – ‘Good As Hell’
- Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’
- Rosalía – ‘A Pale’
- The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Presentaciones en vivo
Los encargados de amenizar con música en vivo la ceremonia de este año son: Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, CNCO, Dababy, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Miley Cyrus y The Weeknd.
Por otro lado, Chloe x Halle, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly y Tate McRae serán los artistas que canten antes del ‘show’.
Comentarios