Luego de varios días hospitalizada por complicaciones, Teigen confirmó la partida del pequeño que formó en su vientre durante cinco meses a través de un sentido ‘post’ que escribió para acompañar un carrusel de fotografías a blanco y negro.
“Estamos en ‘shock’ y en ese tipo de dolor del que uno solo escucha, de ese dolor que nunca habíamos sentido antes”, comienza el texto de Chrissy, que aparece llorando en varias de las tomas que publicó.
Las fotos, en las que también está su esposo, el músico John Legend, son prueba del duro momento que le tocó vivir a la famosa pareja de Hollywood, que había anunciado la ilusión de la llegada de un nuevo integrante a la familia el pasado agosto.
A su fallecido hijo también le dedicó unas palabras la modelo: “Siento mucho que los primeros momentos de tu vida se hubieran encontrado con tantas complicaciones, que no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos”.
Esta es la publicación de Chrissy Teigen anunciando la pérdida de su bebé:
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Chrissy y John, que se casaron en 2013 y tienen dos hijos, Luna y Miles, también manifestaron su tristeza en Twitter; él escribió “Te amamos, Jack”, mientras ella añadió: “Conduciendo a casa desde el hospital sin bebé. ¿Cómo puede esto ser real?”.
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k
— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020