El texto, al que lo acompaña una imagen suya en blanco y negro, comienza diciendo que pensó mucho en contar lo sucedido, pero que no sabía cuándo era el momento para hacerlo: “No estoy completamente segura de por qué ahora es el momento adecuado, y qué es lo que me emociona y libera hablar, no puedo explicarlo”.
La británica continúa su mensaje contándoles a sus seguidores que ya se encuentra mucho mejor, y que sabe cuánto se han preguntado dónde ha estado todo este tiempo y por qué simplemente desapreció:
“La verdad es que estoy bien, confíen en mí, fui drogada, violada y mantenida en cautiverio por algunos días. Pero sobreviví, la recuperación tomó tiempo… Puedo decirles que en la última decada me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente, el sol ahora brilla”.
Duffy además dice que prefirió alejarse de la música porque se sentía demasiado triste y prefería no transmitirle eso a su público: “No quería mostrarle al mundo la tristeza en mis ojos. ¿Cómo puedo cantar desde el corazón si está roto?”.
La intérprete de ‘Mercy’ finalmente dice que en las próximas semanas publicará una entrevista contando lo sucedido, y que agradece a todos por su amabilidad a lo largo de los años.
La artista de 35 años, ganadora de un Grammy en 2009 en la categoría mejor álbum pop con ‘Rockferry’; el mismo que se llevó siete platinos y que se convirtió en el más vendido en el Reino Unido en 2008, tenía una carrera en ascenso que se vio truncada por este terrible suceso.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
