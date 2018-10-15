Uno de los bebés fue la cabeza de ‘Slinky’ (el perro), mientras que el otro, la parte trasera del juguete. Ambos caminaban unidos entre sí por un resorte.
El papá de uno de los menores compartió dos videos donde se ve el adorable disfraz. En esas publicaciones, el hombre manifestó que el traje se veía mucho mejor de noche, pues, como lo muestra la grabación, el resorte se iluminaba.
El orgulloso padre también indicó que fueron “varios meses” de planeación y de lluvia de ideas para darle vida al disfraz que tenía en mente.
A continuación puedes ver los videos:
