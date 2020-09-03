De acuerdo con el relato en Instagram del Departamento de Bomberos de Nueva York (FDNY, por sus siglas en inglés), el equipo de rescate llegó a la zona residencial, en la avenida Lenox, luego de recibir la llamada de alerta de un incendio.
Lo primero que vieron los bomberos fue una joven en pánico en la ventana del piso 16. Luego de un par de minutos pensando qué hacer, decidieron llevar a cabo una maniobra poco usual en ellos, un rescate con cuerdas desde el piso 17, explica la publicación de Instagram que contiene el video del heroico momento.
Quinn, asistido por otros miembros, salió por la ventana del piso 17. Todo esto mientras otros bomberos extendían una manguera para apagar el fuego.
Afortunadamente, Quinn llegó rápido a la mujer y la sostuvo mientras extinguían el incendio. Cuando las llamas se fueron, lograron sacarla por su propio apartamento y no por un piso más abajo, como habían pensado desde un inicio, detalla el FDNY.
En el video, que se viralizó en diferentes redes sociales, se escucha a Brian Quinn decirle a la joven: “No te dejaré caer”.
“Firefighters got here quickly and found a woman at the window, panicked on the 16th floor. They quickly assessed the situation and decided to do something we rarely do – a roof-rope rescue – from the 17th floor. Firefighter Brian Quinn, assisted by other members, went out the window on the roof-rope that was secured on the Halligan tool by the team members. All of this while #Engine59 was advancing a hose line in to extinguish the fire. They got to the woman in time, they were able to hold her on that floor, and because of the aggressive attack by 59 Engine, the fire was extinguished enough that they could bring her back into the apartment rather than lowering her to a floor below. This is really a heroic rescue and it really shows the talent and the bravery of the members of the FDNY. It’s something that’s rarely done, and yet they exercised their skills quickly, they assessed the situation quickly, and they did what had to be done bravely. Thanks to their bravery, thanks to their efforts, and thanks to their ingenuity in being able to tie this rope off, we have someone who was saved here on Lenox Avenue. It’s a happy day for her, and it’s a happy day for all of us,” said #FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro on scene at 470 Lenox Ave. in #Harlem where Firefighters saved an individual by performing a roof-rope rescue. FF Brian Quinn #Ladder30 said, “Me and Firefighter Pat Chiarel went to the floor above while the inside team went to the fire apartment, they had to force their way in. There was a woman on the window sill outside of her window, and I stayed at the window and tried to calm her down, and told her not to jump, that we were going to come and get her. My Lt., Jason Norwich, was inside trying to coax her in, but she was completely panicked and she was not going to let go. Eventually, smoke started lifting when the guys downstairs started breaking windows and it started clearing out. I was right behind her, so if she did decide to jump or let go I was holding her to the glass. I just said, ‘I’m not going to let you fall. We’re going to get you inside.’ No more than two hours ago we were practicing this exact drill. We train all the time. That’s our job.”
“Este es realmente un rescate heroico y muestra realmente el talento y la valentía de los miembros del FDNY… Gracias a su valentía, gracias a sus esfuerzos, y gracias a su ingenio tenemos a alguien que se salvó. Es un día feliz para ella, y es un día feliz para todos nosotros”, dijo el jefe de bomberos de Nueva York, Daniel Nigro.
Los bomberos explicaron que cuando el humo se volvió demasiado abrumador para que la mujer pudiera respirar, ella decidió pararse en el borde de la ventana, a unos 40 metros del suelo, sin nada que la protegiera de la caída, hasta que llegó su héroe.
Por su parte, Brian Quinn le dijo a la cadena NBC: “Básicamente me quedé en la ventana y traté de calmarla, y decirle que no saltara y que íbamos a ir a buscarla”.
Los curiosos transeúntes que miraban desde el suelo, aplaudieron el exitoso rescate.
