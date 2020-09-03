View this post on Instagram

“Firefighters got here quickly and found a woman at the window, panicked on the 16th floor. They quickly assessed the situation and decided to do something we rarely do – a roof-rope rescue – from the 17th floor. Firefighter Brian Quinn, assisted by other members, went out the window on the roof-rope that was secured on the Halligan tool by the team members. All of this while #Engine59 was advancing a hose line in to extinguish the fire. They got to the woman in time, they were able to hold her on that floor, and because of the aggressive attack by 59 Engine, the fire was extinguished enough that they could bring her back into the apartment rather than lowering her to a floor below. This is really a heroic rescue and it really shows the talent and the bravery of the members of the FDNY. It’s something that’s rarely done, and yet they exercised their skills quickly, they assessed the situation quickly, and they did what had to be done bravely. Thanks to their bravery, thanks to their efforts, and thanks to their ingenuity in being able to tie this rope off, we have someone who was saved here on Lenox Avenue. It’s a happy day for her, and it’s a happy day for all of us,” said #FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro on scene at 470 Lenox Ave. in #Harlem where Firefighters saved an individual by performing a roof-rope rescue. FF Brian Quinn #Ladder30 said, “Me and Firefighter Pat Chiarel went to the floor above while the inside team went to the fire apartment, they had to force their way in. There was a woman on the window sill outside of her window, and I stayed at the window and tried to calm her down, and told her not to jump, that we were going to come and get her. My Lt., Jason Norwich, was inside trying to coax her in, but she was completely panicked and she was not going to let go. Eventually, smoke started lifting when the guys downstairs started breaking windows and it started clearing out. I was right behind her, so if she did decide to jump or let go I was holding her to the glass. I just said, ‘I’m not going to let you fall. We’re going to get you inside.’ No more than two hours ago we were practicing this exact drill. We train all the time. That’s our job.”