El pequeño Gavin, quien se hizo famoso en 2014 gracias a su reacción frente a un lagarto que se aferraba a su cabeza, se tomó una foto con Chloe en la premier y la publicó en su cuenta de Instagram:
Chloe and Gavin break the internet! #ralphbreakstheinternet @disneystudios
“¡Leyendas!”, “ustedes son lo mejor” y “los amo”, fueron algunos comentarios que los internautas les dejaron a los menores en esa imagen, que ya tiene 140.000 ‘me gusta’. Otros, por su parte, se manifestaron encantados de ese encuentro.
A continuación puedes ver otras fotos actuales de Gavin y Chloe, a quien la popularidad le llegó en 2013 por la curiosa reacción que tuvo cuando sus papás la sorprendieron con un viaje a Disneyland.
Chloe
Friday finally arrived! Chloe and I went to #colormemine today and #Chloe painted a #Pegasus. It was super cute! 🦄🌈 . . . #lilyandchloeofficial #lilyandchloe #chloe #painting #unicorn #art #instadraw #coco #baby
#Ad Chloe has had her baby blanket since birth, so almost 8 years! I use @OxiCleanofficial with Odor Blasters all the time to freshen it up. It smells so good when it comes out of the warm dryer. This blanket needs to last forever so this product is a no brainer for me! Just add OxiClean with Odor Blasters into the washing machine and then toss your laundry in. #OxiClean #OxiCleanWOW #lifehack #laundrygoals
“Think of the happiest things, it’s the same as having wings” -Peter Pan 🧚♀️ . . #lilyandchloeofficial #chloe #lilyandchloe #disneyland #coco #peterpan #youcanfly #beautiful #fly
She’s just so CUTE! I can’t. . . . #lilyandchloeofficial #lilyandchloe #chloe #thecutest #toocute #icant
GIRL POWER! 👊🏻👱🏻♀️ . . . #lilyandchloeofficial #chloe #lilyandchloe #girlpower
Gavin
I was in Nanjing, China this week over Halloween! 🎃 #fortnite
#tb to my birthday weekend in Duluth, Minnesota! 12 days until I’m 8️⃣!!!!
