El pequeño Gavin, quien se hizo famoso en 2014 gracias a su reacción frente a un lagarto que se aferraba a su cabeza, se tomó una foto con Chloe en la premier y la publicó en su cuenta de Instagram:
Chloe and Gavin break the internet! #ralphbreakstheinternet @disneystudios

“¡Leyendas!”, “ustedes son lo mejor” y “los amo”, fueron algunos comentarios que los internautas les dejaron a los menores en esa imagen, que ya tiene 140.000 ‘me gusta’. Otros, por su parte, se manifestaron encantados de ese encuentro.

A continuación puedes ver otras fotos actuales de Gavin y Chloe, a quien la popularidad le llegó en 2013 por la curiosa reacción que tuvo cuando sus papás la sorprendieron con un viaje a Disneyland.

Chloe
She’s just so CUTE! I can’t. . . . #lilyandchloeofficial #lilyandchloe #chloe #thecutest #toocute #icant

GIRL POWER! 👊🏻👱🏻‍♀️ . . . #lilyandchloeofficial #chloe #lilyandchloe #girlpower

Gavin
I was in Nanjing, China this week over Halloween! 🎃 #fortnite

I’m 8 today! 🎂

#tb to my birthday weekend in Duluth, Minnesota! 12 days until I’m 8️⃣!!!!

🐍

School starts tomorrow…

Silly photos with @frannzzy 🙃

🎠

