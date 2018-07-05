Mario Tabraue, director del Zoological Wildlife Foundation Miami (donde ahora vive Limbani), aseguró a 7 News que Jorge y Tania estuvieron pendientes del animal en todo momento: lo llevaban al médico y le hacían terapias con su nebulizador dos veces al día. “Lo hicieron todo y Limbani se hizo muy amigo de ellos”, añadió.

Tabraue también aseguró que la pareja le dio “tanto amor y atención”, que el chimpancé “siente que es parte de la familia”.

Hace poco, después de algunos meses, Jorge y Tania visitaron a Limbani, y el animal reaccionó con gran emoción al verlos: saltó hacia Jorge tan pronto escuchó su voz y lo rodeó con sus brazos y patas. Esto mismo ocurrió con Tania.

Este es el video de la conmovedora escena: