Mario Tabraue, director del Zoological Wildlife Foundation Miami (donde ahora vive Limbani), aseguró a 7 News que Jorge y Tania estuvieron pendientes del animal en todo momento: lo llevaban al médico y le hacían terapias con su nebulizador dos veces al día. “Lo hicieron todo y Limbani se hizo muy amigo de ellos”, añadió.
Tabraue también aseguró que la pareja le dio “tanto amor y atención”, que el chimpancé “siente que es parte de la familia”.
Hace poco, después de algunos meses, Jorge y Tania visitaron a Limbani, y el animal reaccionó con gran emoción al verlos: saltó hacia Jorge tan pronto escuchó su voz y lo rodeó con sus brazos y patas. Esto mismo ocurrió con Tania.
Este es el video de la conmovedora escena:
The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard. @misstyflower and her husband,Jorge, who helped us raise and take on full around the clock care for the first few months of his life. Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother. Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today. Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same. Limbani by far is the most loved of the entire ZWF family🖤 #humanlike #almosthuman #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #intelligence #enrichment #nature_perfection #notpets #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf
