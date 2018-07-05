The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard. @misstyflower and her husband,Jorge, who helped us raise and take on full around the clock care for the first few months of his life. Limbani, who was born with pneumonia was rejected by the mother. Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today. Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same. Limbani by far is the most loved of the entire ZWF family🖤 #humanlike #almosthuman #limbani #criticallyendangered #ape #intelligence #enrichment #nature_perfection #notpets #zwfmiami #zwf @limbanizwf

