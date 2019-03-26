View this post on Instagram

To my fans: You may have seen a clip of me kissing a female reporter following an interview after I won my fight Saturday night. The reporter, Jenny, is actually a friend of mine, and after the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss. Later that night, she joined me and my other friends at my post-fight celebration. On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other. There really is nothing more to this. Kubrat 🥊 #winner #boxing #fighter #bulgaria #sport #strong #faith #world #usa