Un video que circula en redes muestra que Jenny, reportera del diario Vegas Sport Daily, solo sonrió después de lo ocurrido. En Twitter, un usuario le preguntó a la comunicadora si tenía algún comentario frente al beso, y ella se limitó a responder lo siguiente:

“Un poco vergonzoso. Extraño”.

Cientos de personas criticaron a Kubrat por darle un beso sin permiso a la periodista y muchos de ellos lo señalaron de haberla acosado. Ante esto, el boxeador publicó un mensaje en sus redes en el que aseguraba que Jenny era una amiga suya y que, tras la entrevista, el estaba tan “eufórico”, que le dio un beso.

“En el video, después de nuestro beso, los dos nos reímos de esto y nos agradecimos mutuamente. Realmente, no hay nada más que esto”, añadió el púgil búlgaro.

A pesar del pronunciamiento de Kubrat, aún hay muchos internautas que reprochan su comportamiento.