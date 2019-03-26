Un video que circula en redes muestra que Jenny, reportera del diario Vegas Sport Daily, solo sonrió después de lo ocurrido. En Twitter, un usuario le preguntó a la comunicadora si tenía algún comentario frente al beso, y ella se limitó a responder lo siguiente:
“Un poco vergonzoso. Extraño”.
Cientos de personas criticaron a Kubrat por darle un beso sin permiso a la periodista y muchos de ellos lo señalaron de haberla acosado. Ante esto, el boxeador publicó un mensaje en sus redes en el que aseguraba que Jenny era una amiga suya y que, tras la entrevista, el estaba tan “eufórico”, que le dio un beso.
“En el video, después de nuestro beso, los dos nos reímos de esto y nos agradecimos mutuamente. Realmente, no hay nada más que esto”, añadió el púgil búlgaro.
To my fans: You may have seen a clip of me kissing a female reporter following an interview after I won my fight Saturday night. The reporter, Jenny, is actually a friend of mine, and after the interview, I was so elated, I gave her a kiss. Later that night, she joined me and my other friends at my post-fight celebration. On the video, after our kiss, we both laughed about it and thanked each other. There really is nothing more to this. Kubrat 🥊 #winner #boxing #fighter #bulgaria #sport #strong #faith #world #usa
A pesar del pronunciamiento de Kubrat, aún hay muchos internautas que reprochan su comportamiento.
