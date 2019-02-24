La isla se encuentra ubicada al norte de Virgin Gorda y al noreste de Isla Prickly Pear (Reino Unido), y es reconocida mundialmente por ser la sede del Extreme Tech Challenge, uno de los consursos más importantes de tecnología del mundo, señala el portal Virgin.
El 6 de septiembre de 2017, el huracán Irma, un huracán de categoría 5, tocó tierra en la isla y destruyó gran parte de ella. Para ese entonces, Branson aseguró que “nunca he visto algo como este huracán. Necker y toda el área han sido completamente devastadas”. En 2018, la mayoría de las estructuras dañadas fueron reconstruidas por el multimillonario.
De acuerdo con Noticias Uno, Branson organizó hace unos años en su isla privada una reunión con los líderes del mundo para discutir el calentamiento global. Ahora, será el turno para que el expresidente Santos y su esposa María Clemencia conozcan el ostentoso lugar.
Aquí, algunas de las fotografías de esta isla en el mar Caribe.
View this post on Instagram
📍Necker Island, British Virgin Islands _ _ Necker Island is a 30-hectare island in the British Virgin Islands just north of Virgin Gorda. The island's land is entirely owned by Sir Richard Branson, chairman of the Virgin Group, and is part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio of luxury properties. _ _ _ _ 🔹Follow For More Travel @bookinng.yeah _ _ _ _ #travel #travelphotography #travelgram #instatravel #travelling #travelblogger #traveling #traveler #traveller #photography #wanderlust #travels #photooftheday #travelblog #nature #travelingram #instagood #trip #travelholic #travelphoto #travelers #beautifuldestinations #vacation #traveladdict #travellers #travelguide #travelpic #travelpics #traveltheworld #neckerisland
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @oilnutbay with @get_repost Absolutely stunning views from the Cliff Penthouse Suite. Can’t wait to go back and stay at one of the cliffs suites. ・・・ The Cliff Penthouse Suite is the pinnacle of the luxurious Cliff Suites on Oil Nut Bay’s rocky southeast bluff. Oil Nut Bay, low-density, ultra-luxe island resort, sells home sites to build your very own villa in paradise. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #oilnutbay #virgingorda #virginislands #neckerisland #eustatiaisland #sabarock #bitterendyachtclub #pricklypearisland #architectural #mosquitoisland #northsound #britishvirginislands #luxurylifestyle #worldtraveller #architecture #travelgoals #luxuryvacation #beautifuldestinations #luxuryhomes #travelgram #vacationgoals #placestovisit #travelguide #honeymoondestination #luxuryresorts #vacationmode #cliffs #penthouse
Comentarios