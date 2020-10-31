Después de varios años intentando quedar embarazada y de sufrir dos abortos espontáneos, Breanna afirmó que los médicos le dijeron que su útero era incapaz de gestar un bebé, indico el programa ‘Today’ de la NBC.
El espacio televisivo, adicionalmente, señaló que la mujer de 29 años prácticamente había perdido las esperanzas de convertirse en mamá. Ante este difícil panorama, Loving decidió prestarle su vientre.
“Ella es mi mejor amiga y ahora está embarazada de su propio nieto, mi bebé. Parece que fuera mi hermana. Está en buena forma y tiene mejor salud que cuando me dio a luz a los 20 años”, escribió Lockwood en su cuenta de Instagram.
A lot of new followers here! Quick recap! My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol… I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity … I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography
Aunque en un principio no aceptó el ofrecimiento debido a que pensaba que no era posible, Breanna finalmente accedió y llevó a su madre a una cita de fertilidad con el doctor Brian Kaplan, agregó este mismo medio.
“La hicimos varias pruebas para asegurarnos de que estuviera lo más saludable y lo más informada posible sobre los riesgos involucrados. Esto no es algo que haríamos con regularidad o aconsejaríamos a las personas que hicieran. Esto fue absolutamente excepcional”, afirmó el profesional de la salud.
El programa estadounidense, por último, aseguró que Julie Loving está actualmente en el noveno mes de embarazo y que espera convertirse en madre y abuela al mismo tiempo en los próximos días.