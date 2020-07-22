“Fotografiar a las víctimas del coronavirus en Indonesia es el proyecto más desgarrador y espeluznante que he hecho. En ese momento solo pensaba que lo que le pasó a esta persona podría pasarle a las personas que amo, a las personas que todos amamos”, escribió Irwandi en su cuenta de Twitter.
De acuerdo con National Geographic, medio para el que trabaja el fotógrafo indonesio, la imagen fue recibida con “fascinación, pero también con rechazo”.
“El cuerpo de una presunta víctima de COVID-19 yace en un hospital indonesio. Tras la muerte del paciente, las enfermeras envolvieron el cuerpo en capas de plástico y aplicaron desinfectante para prevenir la propagación del virus”, se lee en la descripción de la cruda foto de Irwandi, que saldrá impresa en la edición de agosto de la prestigiosa revista.
En diferentes partes del mundo la imagen ha sido elogiada, pero en Indonesia, donde fue tomada, ha recibido cientos de críticas, indica NatGeo.
Por ejemplo, relata el mismo medio, un cantante popular con muchos seguidores acusó al fotógrafo de inventarse la noticia, dijo que el COVID-19 no era tan peligroso y opinó que no se debería permitir que un fotoperiodista sacara fotografías en un hospital si la familia no podía ver a la víctima.
Los seguidores del cantante acusaron erróneamente a Irwandi de haber preparado la foto con un maniquí y lo tacharon de “esclavo” de la Organización Mundial de la Salud. Este tipo de opiniones han causado que el fotógrafo de 28 años haya recibido amenazas, detalla National Geographic.
“Tomé esta fotografía para crear conciencia sobre el peligro del coronavirus, para apreciar el trabajo del personal médico en Indonesia y en todo el mundo, son los que arriesgan sus vidas para salvar la nuestra. Recordar que debemos permanecer firmes y unidos ante esta pandemia”, agregó Joshua Irwandi en el Instagram de NatGeo.
El gobierno de Indonesia informó este miércoles cerca de 1.900 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 139 fallecidos, la que supone la mayor cifra diaria de decesos en el país, que supera además la barrera de los 90.000 contagios y donde se contabilizan 4.459 muertes.
“Sentí que era absolutamente crucial que esta imagen se hiciera. Para entender y conectar con el impacto humano de este devastador virus. La imagen se publica aquí como un recordatorio y una advertencia del peligro siempre inminente. Mientras nos dirigimos hacia la segunda ola de la pandemia, la gente debe darse cuenta de que no puede tomarse este asunto a la ligera. Por favor, compartan esta historia y por favor actúen. Esta es la pandemia de nuestra vida. Debemos ganar esta batalla”, finalizó el fotógrafo en su cuenta de Instagram.
To photograph the victims of coronavirus in Indonesia is the most heartbreaking, most eerie photography I have ever done. In my mind at the time I only thought what happened to this person may well happen to people I love, people we all love. I’ve witnessed first hand how the doctors and nurses are continuously risking their lives to save ours. They are the true heroes of this story, and the only way to appreciate their work is to follow what they advise us. We felt it was absolutely crucial that this image must be made. To understand and connect to the human impact of this devastating virus. The image is published here today as a reminder and a warning, of the ever looming danger. To inform us of the human cost of coronavirus and how world governments have let matters get so far. As we head towards the second wave of the pandemic, people must realise they cannot take this matter lightly. This photograph accompanies an article that appears in the National Geographic Magazine @natgeo in the new upcoming August 2020 issue. LINK IN BIO. It is also the first time I’d see the image in print. There are many people to thank, most notably @kayaleeberne, in which this is the first print NG story she edited; @jamesbwellford for reacting on the story from early on; @andritambunan, @kkobre, and @paullowephotography for their advice; and last but not least my mentor @geertvankesterenphoto for his unrelenting support since day one. I would like to dedicate this to the medical staff – whose selfless efforts allow us to continue to live. I am truly humbled to be in their midst countering this pandemic. And to my late Uncle Felix who, two years before he passed away earlier this year, sent me an email: ‘Keep on taking pictures and never fail to report to let the world know what has really happened.’ Please share this story and please act. This is the pandemic of our lifetime. We must win this battle. Supported by the @forhannafoundation and @insidenatgeo COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Journalist. @natgeointhefield #natgeo #joshuairwandi #natgeoemergencyfund #documentaryphotography #photography #covid19 #covidstories #nationalgeographicsociety #pandemic #stayathome
