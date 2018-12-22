En varias ocasiones, Vives ha dejado sus curvas al descubierto como una forma de enviar un mensaje de amor propio y de aceptación, tema que para muchos sigue siendo un tabú y por esto varios usuarios la han criticado.
Sus seguidores en la plataforma le escriben constantemente que luce muy delgada en las fotografías. Sin embargo, Lucy no para de recordarles que esa es la contextura de su cuerpo y que no es cuestión de que esté siguiendo un estereotipo.
La activista, hija del samario y Herlinda Gómez, estudia psicología, aunque según confesó su padre hace poco también gusta de la sociología.
Aunque sus fotografías sean controversiales, siempre ha contado con el aval y apoyo constante de sus padres, una muestra de esto fueron las palabras que hace poco Carlos Vives le dijo a People en Español:
“Es una defensora de los derechos de la mujer. Ha sido una activista en la universidad. Ella es bastante polémica con ese tema. Le gusta usar su cuerpo para dar un mensaje”.
Estas son las 6 imágenes:
@creativerehabnyc • happy saturday y’all.. last night i almost poked my eye out in my sleep • i missed the beautiful embrace of nudity and a lovely man with a polaroid in new york reminded me yesterday of my first day playing with film in new york, with nothing but skin and self to offer…
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
call me what you want after reading this but after much thought, the following statement is how im choosing to address this . and yes, even just one serious accusation is more than enough for me to say something. my truth is you were a great guy, incredibly professional respectful and it was my pleasure to shoot for you. i am no judge and my intention here is not to accuse. as a student and advocate, for women and civil rights issues in general, however, i can’t put your name on our images without acknowledging this issue. i am sorry but i only wish i knew the following from you, instead of google…and the world • so here goes! • every photographer accused of sexual harassment should find it necessary to tell all his future models and ask for their consent after the fact. be it true or false. this industry is large and too free for its trust, comfort and beauty to be ruined by dishonesty, pride and fear. the art industry is my sanctuary and i know i’m not the only one. im a fan of your work so i neglected to research you negatively, skipping my rule of thumb: we have the resources so we do research on ALL people we work with. period. I’m grateful that im always vigilant, and always accompanied at shoots so i’m lucky to not have even 1 story of discomfort, abuse, or harassment in my 3+ years of nude modeling with over dozens of male and female photographers alike. even with the MeToo movement, not enough people speak about this. im barely in the world of modeling , so i can’t imagine what some men and women experience on a nearly daily basis. i walked into this shoot and had a blessed morning sharing my serenity, my artistic space, and my passion with what i felt was a kidred spirit in a safe space.. only to discover later, from a number of DMs and personal messages concerned that this person had been the accused subject of a very heartbreaking experience publically detailed by a female acquaintance in a shoot setting … So, EVERYONE! this is the Last collaborative nude shoot ill be working with a new male photographer. not saying women aren’t equally capable of atrocities but this is my protest because men in the arts must see consequences
• excited to finally, personally announce this beautiful campaign. • from my ancestral home over in Medellin, brought to you by two incredibly strong women that left everything behind to follow their dream… i give you all @soulintimates … • when i started this whole adventure behind the camera, I had many versions of what my purpose was.. amongst them, a protest to the saturated portrayal of big asses and big tits in the nude, intimate and health media targeted towards women particularly in latin culture. this same phenomenon seemed to go hand in hand with the inmense popularity of breast implants, buttock augmentation and consmetic mutilation even at ages as young as 15 in young women in latin culture. this correlation isn’t a coincidence in my opinion, injecting unnatural matter into our breasts and and bodies to look like a certain shape is almost directly influenced by the media’s obession with showing one body type as the accepted norm for our beauty standards… this makes me proud to see my tiny ass plastered on a lingerie campaign back in my country 🙌🏽 • we are the endless possibilites of our societies• i wanna invite each of you to an opportunity to treat yourself 🍾 lingerie is about allowing ourselves to enjoy our intimate beauty ! it is truly work of the soul . 🕊 • Descuento del 25% para compras por www.soulintimates.com Válido hasta Agosto 1 de 2018 Con el código: LUCYVIVES •
woman vs. human • as a young girl i was taught the importance of posture. i was taught ballet and was, luckily, born in a time and place that encouraged primary and even secondary education for young girls. actually, it enforced it. i came to appreciate education and books as quickly as i realized that it was a privilege many women before me didn’t have • during the elizabethan era, it became attractive for women to have private tutors teach them how to be considered cultured and respected in a wealth driven society. a little literature, sometimes a foreign language, a crazy instrument, and , always , how to be a lovely dance partner and mother is what being a woman’s been about. i was even sent to cooking class as a kid. imagine that… a soon to be perfectly maleable, and docile creature for whoever had the privilege to claim me. honestly, as im writing this, i even fantasize about poise and chivalry a little here n there… but as i continue to think about the root of things, i see clearly that even cultured / educated women were and are desirable for a reason. they’re either fascinating, or proof that their families could afford to get the girl someone to teach her a few poems and even have enough time and money to practice the piano daily. wouldn’t that make her a catch? a lovely mother? a wonderfully dependent wife? the truth is, even as the woman’s role evolved, the intention and purpose of her development and standard stayed the same. true, inner freedom for women flourished at such a slow rate, that women lost sight of their unique individuality. their very own potential to grow. we thought our whole happiness and our whole lives would, essentially, be crap unless we were a mom, a great damn mom, and a wife.. a ‘perfect’ wife. these two factors became our limit… our ultimate , our final and our only. it became the definition of our liberation. • a thought i wanted to share as im rereading the feminine mystique by betty friedan… • people cant really feel the freedom of being human unless they can have real, actual freedom to choose.. to be.. and to want.. themselves. • 📸 @perazna 💄 @katerina_martina
Hubo una ocasión en la que subió una historia a Instagram en la que dejó al descubierto un íntimo tatuaje.
¿Si vieron el tatuaje de la hija de Carlos Vives? 😧 pic.twitter.com/NUIvnSeShD
— Iamchisme (@ChismesCol) November 19, 2018
