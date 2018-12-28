“Esta Navidad perdimos a un espíritu hermoso que fue un pilar de fortaleza para todos nosotros”, escribió Rihanna para comunicarle a sus seguidores que Monia había fallecido, el pasado 25 de diciembre, tras luchar contra esta enfermedad.
Junto al mensaje, la cantante publicó una fotografía donde sale con la joven, y aseguró que en ese momento le confesó que el cáncer había vuelto, por tercera vez.
“Aun así siguió adelante, luchando todos los días. Todos estamos desconsolados por esto. Nunca serás olvidada. Te amo, mi ángel, vuela en paz”, agregó la intérprete de ‘Umbrella’.
También, aseveró que la mayor parte de su amistad la pasó en un hospital o en una consulta médica.
Por su parte, Monia siempre compartió en sus redes sociales, los mensajes de aliento que le enviaba Rihanna para que pudiera afrontar esta nueva etapa de la enfermedad.
A continuación, las publicaciones compartidas por Rihanna y Moni:
Navy Angels! This Christmas, we lost a beautiful spirit who was such a pillar of strength to us! Most of our friendship she’s spent in a hospital or doctor’s office! This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said “Rih the cancer is back” I’ll never forget the fear in her eyes this day! Still she pushed forward, fighting the fight everyday with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @moniasto fly in peace.
I haven’t posted in a while because there was so much going on.. so much pain, so many bad news, just too much. and right in the worst time, she‘s there for me. this made my day. thank you robyn, for being so real and supportive. and thanks to everyone else who is supportive in any way, every comment, every dm, every prayer – I appreciate it so much 🙏🏼 tomorrow morning is my next mrt scan, because my left eye is hurting a lot and they gotta make sure I don’t have a new tumor in my brain or something. I‘ll keep you updated. love you x
