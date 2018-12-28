“Esta Navidad perdimos a un espíritu hermoso que fue un pilar de fortaleza para todos nosotros”, escribió Rihanna para comunicarle a sus seguidores que Monia había fallecido, el pasado 25 de diciembre, tras luchar contra esta enfermedad.

Junto al mensaje, la cantante publicó una fotografía donde sale con la joven, y aseguró que en ese momento le confesó que el cáncer había vuelto, por tercera vez.

“Aun así siguió adelante, luchando todos los días. Todos estamos desconsolados por esto. Nunca serás olvidada. Te amo, mi ángel, vuela en paz”, agregó la intérprete de ‘Umbrella’.

También, aseveró que la mayor parte de su amistad la pasó en un hospital o en una consulta médica.

Por su parte, Monia siempre compartió en sus redes sociales, los mensajes de aliento que le enviaba Rihanna para que pudiera afrontar esta nueva etapa de la enfermedad.

A continuación, las publicaciones compartidas por Rihanna y Moni:

