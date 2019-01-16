Así lo habían reportado portales especializados como E! News, que citaba a una fuente para detallar que la decisión la había tomado para “reiniciar, realinear y priorizar su salud física y emocional”.
Sin embargo, la misma Paris se expresó en Instagram y aseguró que, como es “usual”, “los medios están exagerando”. Sin embargo, sí reconoció que se tomó una pausa de las redes sociales y su teléfono celular, porque “a veces puede ser demasiado y todo el mundo merece un ‘break’”.
De igual manera, aprovechó la primera publicación que hace desde el 12 de diciembre para tranquilizar a sus fans y decir que está “feliz, saludable y sintiéndome mejor que nunca”.
Para finalizar, Paris Jackson les deseó a sus seguidores un buen inicio de año y confirmó que tiene nueva música en camino con su agrupación The Sound Flowers.
the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!! xxox 🌻♥️
