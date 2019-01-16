the media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever! gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! (@thesoundflowers) hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!! xxox 🌻♥️

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Jan 16, 2019 at 7:50am PST