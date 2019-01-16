Así lo habían reportado portales especializados como E! News, que citaba a una fuente para detallar que la decisión la había tomado para “reiniciar, realinear y priorizar su salud física y emocional”.

Sin embargo, la misma Paris se expresó en Instagram y aseguró que, como es “usual”, “los medios están exagerando”. Sin embargo, sí reconoció que se tomó una pausa de las redes sociales y su teléfono celular, porque “a veces puede ser demasiado y todo el mundo merece un ‘break’”.

De igual manera, aprovechó la primera publicación que hace desde el 12 de diciembre para tranquilizar a sus fans y decir que está “feliz, saludable y sintiéndome mejor que nunca”.

Para finalizar, Paris Jackson les deseó a sus seguidores un buen inicio de año y confirmó que tiene nueva música en camino con su agrupación The Sound Flowers.