‘BlacKkKlansman’ y ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ obtuvieron cuatro nominaciones cada una.
Se destaca, entre otras cosas, la doble nominación de Bradley Cooper en los apartados de mejor actor de una película de drama y director, por el filme ‘A Star Is Born’, al igual que su coestrella Lady Gaga, que escuchó su nombre en las categorías de mejor actriz de una película de drama y mejor canción original por ‘Shallow’.
El premio a la mejor película se lo disputarán las cintas ‘Black Panther’, ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘If Beale Streat Could Talk’ y ‘A Star Is Born’.
En las cintas animadas la pelea la darán ‘Los increíbles 2’, ‘Isla de perros’, ‘Mirai’, ‘Wi-Fi Ralph’ y ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’.
En la categoría de películas extranjeras el premio quedará en manos de ‘Capernaum’, ‘Girl’, ‘Never Look Away’, ‘Roma’ o ‘Shoplifters’.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados a la 76 edición de los Globos de Oro que se entregarán el próximo 6 de enero.
EN CINE
Mejor película dramática
‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
‘Black Panther’
‘BlacKkKlansman’
Mejor película (comedia o musical)
‘Crazy Rich Asians’
‘The Favourite’
‘Green Book’
‘Vice’
Mejor director
Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’
Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Roma’
Peter Farrelly, ‘Green Book’
Spike Lee, ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Adam McKay, ‘Vice’
Mejor película de animación
‘Los increíbles 2’
‘Isla de perros’
‘Mirai’
‘Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
‘Capernaum’
‘Girl’
‘Never Look Away’
‘Roma’
‘Shoplifters’
Mejor guion
Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Roma’
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, ‘The Favourite’
Barry Jenkins, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
Adam McKay, ‘Vice’
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, ‘The Green Book’
Mejor actriz dramática
Lady Gaga, ‘A Star Is Born’
Glenn Close, ‘The Wife’
Nicole Kidman, ‘Destroyer’
Melissa McCarthy, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’
Rosamund Pike, ‘A Private War’
Mejor actor dramático
Bradley Cooper, ‘A Star Is Born’
Willem Dafoe, ‘At Eternity’s Gate’
Lucas Hedges, ‘Boy Erased’
Rami Malek, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’
John David Washington, ‘BlackKklansman’
Mejor actriz (comedia o musical)
Emily Blunt, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
Olivia Colman, ‘The Favourite’
Elsie Fisher, ‘Eighth Grade’
Charlize Theron, ‘Tully’
Constance Wu, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’
Mejor actor (comedia o musical)
Christian Bale, ‘Vice’
Lin-Manuel Miranda, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
Viggo Mortensen, ‘Green Book’
Robert Redford, ‘The Old Man & the Gun’
John C. Reilly, ‘Stan & Ollie’
Mejor actriz de reparto
Amy Adams, ‘Vice’
Claire Foy, ‘First Man’
Regina King, ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
Emma Stone, ‘The Favourite’
Rachel Weisz, ‘The Favourite’
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’
Timothée Chalamet, ‘Beautiful Boy’
Adam Driver, ‘BlacKkKlansman’
Richard E. Grant, ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’
Sam Rockwell, ‘Vice’
Mejor canción
‘All the Stars’, ‘Black Panther’
‘Girl in the Movies’, ‘Dumplin’
‘Requiem for a Private War’, ‘A Private War’
‘Revelation’, ‘Boy Erased’
‘Shallow’, ‘A Star Is Born’
EN TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie dramática
‘The Americans’
‘Bodyguard’
‘Homecoming’
‘Killing Eve’
‘Pose’
Mejor serie (comedia o musical)
‘Barry’
‘The Good Place’
‘Kidding’
‘The Kominsky Method’
‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
‘The Alienist’
‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
‘Escape at Dannemora’
‘Sharp Objects’
‘A Very English Scandal’
Mejor actor (drama)
Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’
Stephan James, ‘Homecoming’
Richard Madden, ‘Bodyguard’
Billy Porter, ‘Pose’
Matthew Rhys, ‘The Americans’
Mejor actriz (drama)
Caitrona Balfe, ‘Outlander’
Elisabeth Moss, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’
Julia Roberts, ‘Homecoming’
Keri Russell, ‘The Americans’
Mejor actriz (comedia o musical)
Kristen Bell, ‘The Good Place’
Candice Bergen, ‘Murphy Brown’
Alison Brie, ‘GLOW’
Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Debra Messing, ‘Will & Grace’
Mejor actor (comedia o musical)
Sacha Baron Cohen, ‘Who Is America’
Jim Carrey, ‘Kidding’
Michael Douglas, ‘The Kominsky Method’
Donald Glover, ‘Atlanta’
Bill Hader, ‘Barry’
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
Amy Adams, ‘Sharp Objects’
Patricia Arquette, ‘Escape at Dannemora’
Connie Britton, ‘Dirty John’
Laura Dern, ‘The Tale’
Regina King, ‘Seven Seconds’
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
Antonio Banderas, ‘Genius: Picasso’
Daniel Bruhl, ‘The Alienist’
Darren Criss, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
Benedict Cumberbatch, ‘Patrick Melrose’
Hugh Grant, ‘A Very English Scandal’
Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alex Borstein, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
Patricia Clarkson, ‘Sharp Objects’
Penélope Cruz, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
Thandie Newton, ‘Westworld’
Yvonne Strahovski, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alan Arkin, ‘The Kominsky Method’
Kieran Culkin, ‘Succession’
Edgar Ramirez, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’
Ben Whishaw, ‘A Very English Scandal’
Henry Winkler, ‘Barry’
