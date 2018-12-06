“Durante años he pedido si podía alguna vez presentar los Óscar y la respuesta fue siempre la misa…,”, escribió Hart en la red social. “Dije que sería una oportunidad única en la vida para mí como comediante”.
“Estoy muy contento de decir que el día de presentar los Óscar finalmente ha llegado para mí”, dijo Hart, estrella de ‘Jumanji: bienvenidos a la jungla’.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
El humorista Jimmy Kimmel presentó las dos últimas ediciones de los Óscar. La de 2018 fue seguida por solo 26,5 millones de telespectadores; en 2014 la vieron 43 millones.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció que introducirá una serie de cambios para mejorar la audiencia, incluido un recorte en la duración del espectáculo a tres horas, para lo que entregarán alguno premios durante los pausas comerciales.
