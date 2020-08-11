En la entrevista vía Zoom que le dio al medio, Martin habló de la ansiedad que le generó la llegada del COVID-19, pues se hablaba de no poder volver a hacer conciertos frente a 20.000 personas: “Para mí fue como… Yo no sé cómo hacer otra cosa. Siempre pensé que iba a poder hacer esto hasta que quisiera, incluso si me viera ridículo en el escenario con 70 años y un bastón, pero esa era mi opción. Aparentemente ya no”, dijo el artista.
Además confirmar que la idea de tener más hijos sigue abierta, aunque hay días que duda seriamente, Ricky habló de las causas que lo mueven y por las que hace activismo, como el tráfico de personas.
Sin embargo, lo que más atención ha captado, como era de esperarse, son las fotografías que hizo junto a Yosef, en donde los dos hombres llevan coronas doradas, esqueletos blancos y pantalones oscuros.
A continuación, esas imágenes en las que en ciertas tomas salen abrazados, seguidas por otras de Ricky Martin solo.
