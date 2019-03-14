La noticia la dio la misma Barbara a través de su cuenta de Instagram, en donde publicó un video con un recuento de su carrera y una presentación de ella.

Al lado de la grabación, Palvin escribió que nunca pensó que esto pasaría y que está muy emocionada por contar la buena nueva. De igual manera, agradeció a Victoria’s Secret por “creer en mí”.

Nos unimos a su celebración con estas 10 fotografías de la novia del actor Dylan Sprouse:

