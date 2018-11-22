En la imagen, Lucy lució un ‘crop top’ blanco y una ropa interior con transparencia que dejó ver el tatuaje de lo que parece ser la cabeza de un elefante.
El dibujo va desde la parte alta de la zona púbica hasta su vagina.
Según escribió la modelo, el tatuaje fue realizado por la diseñadora Anna Wasp.
Este año, uno de los desnudos de Lucy fue criticado en redes sociales porque sus costillas se marcaban sobre su piel.
A continuación, la foto del ‘tattoo’ que tiene la modelo en su zona íntima y, de ñapa, el reciente toples publicado por ella en su cuenta de Instagram:
¿Si vieron el tatuaje de la hija de Carlos Vives? 😧 pic.twitter.com/NUIvnSeShD
— Iamchisme (@ChismesCol) 19 de noviembre de 2018
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
call me what you want after reading this but after much thought, the following statement is how im choosing to address this . and yes, even just one serious accusation is more than enough for me to say something. my truth is you were a great guy, incredibly professional respectful and it was my pleasure to shoot for you. i am no judge and my intention here is not to accuse. as a student and advocate, for women and civil rights issues in general, however, i can’t put your name on our images without acknowledging this issue. i am sorry but i only wish i knew the following from you, instead of google…and the world • so here goes! • every photographer accused of sexual harassment should find it necessary to tell all his future models and ask for their consent after the fact. be it true or false. this industry is large and too free for its trust, comfort and beauty to be ruined by dishonesty, pride and fear. the art industry is my sanctuary and i know i’m not the only one. im a fan of your work so i neglected to research you negatively, skipping my rule of thumb: we have the resources so we do research on ALL people we work with. period. I’m grateful that im always vigilant, and always accompanied at shoots so i’m lucky to not have even 1 story of discomfort, abuse, or harassment in my 3+ years of nude modeling with over dozens of male and female photographers alike. even with the MeToo movement, not enough people speak about this. im barely in the world of modeling , so i can’t imagine what some men and women experience on a nearly daily basis. i walked into this shoot and had a blessed morning sharing my serenity, my artistic space, and my passion with what i felt was a kidred spirit in a safe space.. only to discover later, from a number of DMs and personal messages concerned that this person had been the accused subject of a very heartbreaking experience publically detailed by a female acquaintance in a shoot setting … So, EVERYONE! this is the Last collaborative nude shoot ill be working with a new male photographer. not saying women aren’t equally capable of atrocities but this is my protest because men in the arts must see consequences
Comentarios