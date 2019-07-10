Williams es protagonista de la edición de agosto de la revista que la hizo a posar de espalda, con un vestido dorado que simula ser una capa, pero que se levanta para dejar al descubierto su trasero.
“Serena, sin retoques. La verdad al desnudo… en sus propias palabras”, titula el impreso para indicar que en sus páginas se podrán encontrar relatos de la deportista de 37 años de edad.
Los particular es que la revista lanzó 2 portadas, en la otra aparece de frente, vestida de dorado y sonriendo.
“Me enorgullece usar mi voz y mis palabras para compartir un ensayo sobre los sentimientos crudos que tuve… Me han avergonzado por la forma de mi cuerpo y me han pagado de manera desigual debido a mi sexo”, anticipó al respecto la tenista.
Acá, ambas carátulas:
“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly…And these are only the things that are seen by the public. In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her.’” @SerenaWilliams goes unretouched on our August 2019 issue and gets candid in a personal essay on BAZAAR.com. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @ralphlauren, @bulgariofficial and @louboutinworld
Introducing our August cover star… @SerenaWilliams! The tennis superstar goes unretouched, and gets candid in a first-person essay about last year’s controversial match at the US Open—and why she’ll never regret using her voice to speak out against injustice. Link in bio Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen Nails by #KimberlyTa #SerenaWilliams wears @stellamccartney and @tiffanyandco
I’m proud to use my voice and words to share an essay on the raw feelings I had during a match we may all remember. The essay and unretouched photos are live on @harpersbazaarus. Link in bio. Photographed by @alexilubomirski Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen Styling by @menamorado
“Ultimately, my daughter is the reason I use my voice, the reason I picked up a racket again. Love breathes life and newfound perspective into people. It’s not about quitting when someone presents a challenge; it’s about getting up when you are down, dusting yourself off and asking, ‘Is that the best you got?’” Read #SerenaWilliams full essay in our unretouched issue at the link in bio. Photography by @alexilubomirski Styling by @menamorado Hair by @vernonfrancois Makeup by @tyronmachhausen #SerenaWilliams wears @lanvinofficial, @davidyurman, @audemarspiguet
