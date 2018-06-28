De acuerdo con el medio, la razón de la ruptura habría sido la falta de tiempo: “los dos están muy ocupados con sus carreras y desafortunadamente las cosas no funcionaron”, se lee en el portal de The Sun.
También te puede interesar
El medio inglés añade que “Sam está obviamente devastado”, pues su relación con Brandon “ha sido la más significativa que ha tenido.”
La relación de Sam (26) y Brandon (24) comenzó poco antes de que el artista sacara su disco ‘The Thrill Of It All’, en noviembre.
A few of my favorite things from 2017, as shit as some of it was can’t help but see all the good! Hoping 2018 is full of ups and downs as well… saw Call Me By Your Name today and couldn’t help myself… “In your place, if there is pain, nurse it, and if there is a flame, don’t snuff it out, don’t be brutal with it. Withdrawal can be a terrible thing when it keeps us awake at night, and watching others forget us sooner than we’d want to be forgotten is no better. We rip out so much of ourselves to be cured of things faster than we should that we go bankrupt by the age of 30 and have less to offer each time we start with someone new. But to feel nothing so as not to feel anything—what a waste!”
Comentarios