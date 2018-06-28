De acuerdo con el medio, la razón de la ruptura habría sido la falta de tiempo: “los dos están muy ocupados con sus carreras y desafortunadamente las cosas no funcionaron”, se lee en el portal de The Sun.

El medio inglés añade que “Sam está obviamente devastado”, pues su relación con Brandon “ha sido la más significativa que ha tenido.”

La relación de Sam (26) y Brandon (24) comenzó poco antes de que el artista sacara su disco ‘The Thrill Of It All’, en noviembre.