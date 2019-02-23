Como era de esperarse, la estrella de ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ publicó orgullosa las imágenes que se verán en portada y al interior de la edición especial de WWD, titulada Beauty Inc.
En la publicación de Instagram, Kim calificó a su niña como la “más estilizada y hermosa”.
El carrusel de imágenes que compartió la famosa muestra a North posando con coloridos atuendos para el lente de Julia Johnson & Cody Cloud, con un ‘styling’ hecho por su mamá, Kim.
My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!! She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this! * I toned down the color of the cover just to blend in with my IG feed so don’t repost this front cover but swipe to see the original and more pics from the shoot! Hair- @chrisappleton1 Eyeliner- @maryphillips Styling- @kimkardashian 🙋🏻♀️ 📷 @jucophoto
