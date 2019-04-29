La diversidad se sigue celebrando en diferentes medios de comunicación, como demuestra Sports Illustrated al incluir en sus páginas a Halima, modelo que se dio a conocer luego de convertirse en la primera mujer en desfilar en un concurso de belleza con un burkini.
Aden partició en 2016 en el reinado de Miss Minnesota y luego de llamar la atención por su pasarela en vestido de baño, fue firmada por la reconocida agencia IMG Models.
Foto de Natasha Klauss en tanga, cuando fue la segunda mejor cola, que revivió Suso
‘Endgame’ rompe récord en sus primeros días y busca ser la más taquillera de la historia
Blink 182 regresó a lo grande y celebró los 20 años del Enema of the state
Alex Campos reconoció que fue abusado sexualmente por vendedor de arepas en su infancia
En marzo hizo su debut en la Paris Fashion Week, y hora muestra orgullosa el trabajo que hizo con Sports Illustrated: “No cambies. Cambia el juego. Chicas, cualquier cosa es posible. Estar en Sports Illustrated es mucho más grande que yo. Es enviar un mensaje a mi comunidad y el mundo de que todas las mujeres de diferentes orígenes, miradas, educaciones, pueden unirse y ser celebradas”, escribió Halima en su cuenta de Instagram.
A continuación, las fotos publicadas por la revista y la modelo en redes sociales, además de otras de su cuenta:
View this post on Instagram
Don’t change yourself .. Change the GAME!! Ladies anything is possible!!! Being in Sports Illustrated is so much bigger than me. It’s sending a message to my community and the world that women of all different backgrounds, looks, upbringings… can stand together and be celebrated. Thank you so much @si_swimsuit & the entire team for giving me this incredible opportunity.
View this post on Instagram
As I board my flight back home from London, I can’t stop thinking about the amazing night at the Fashion Awards. Congratulations to all of the deserving nominees and winners! Thank you @theofficialselfridges for hosting me and thank you @stellamccartney for dressing me! @britishfashioncouncil sure knows how to throw a party !! 🎉
Comentarios