La diversidad se sigue celebrando en diferentes medios de comunicación, como demuestra Sports Illustrated al incluir en sus páginas a Halima, modelo que se dio a conocer luego de convertirse en la primera mujer en desfilar en un concurso de belleza con un burkini.

Aden partició en 2016 en el reinado de Miss Minnesota y luego de llamar la atención por su pasarela en vestido de baño, fue firmada por la reconocida agencia IMG Models.

En marzo hizo su debut en la Paris Fashion Week, y hora muestra orgullosa el trabajo que hizo con Sports Illustrated: “No cambies. Cambia el juego. Chicas, cualquier cosa es posible. Estar en Sports Illustrated es mucho más grande que yo. Es enviar un mensaje a mi comunidad y el mundo de que todas las mujeres de diferentes orígenes, miradas, educaciones, pueden unirse y ser celebradas”, escribió Halima en su cuenta de Instagram.

A continuación, las fotos publicadas por la revista y la modelo en redes sociales, además de otras de su cuenta:

 

 

 