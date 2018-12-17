El joven, mitad filipino mitad alemán, sostiene una relación con la recién coronada Miss Universo desde hace seis años, según información divulgada por ABS CBN.
Ambos disfrutan con cosas sencillas como ver series y salir a comer.
Según la entrevista que les hizo el medio citado, se conocieron en un ascensor en Baguio (Filipinos), el regalo más caro que ella le ha hecho a él fue un reloj y el de él a ella, una viaje a Alemania, que fue la primera vez de Catriona en Europa.
A continuación, algunas imágenes de la pareja y de Clint Bondad solo:
Was doing some cutting again when I cut my hair too ironically. You can literally see my hair grow lol Probably the hardest if have been in a while. Swip to the side to see the before pictures taken in a few days interval. All in all just a 2-3 weeks so far. Super easy and relaxed diet. But it really doesn’t even feel like a diet! All I did was just replace a few foods with other foods like super fatty stuff with less fatty stuff. Less sugar, no bread and more vegetables… THAT’S IT! I still ate till I was full and still had rice. But kept working out… Really don’t believe in harsh diets unless its for competition. Just play around with foods and find more fiber rich foods then you usually lose fat automatically. Like that you really won’t feel like dieting at all 😉 #progress #gymmode #bulk #pump #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #fitnessmodel #healthy #party #fit #gym #gymlife #motivation #hot #dips #focus #ripped #friends #model #train #excited #lifestyle #hungry #life #bodybuilding #muscle #abs #powerlifting
Slowly but surely we are packing up this muscle again… Up by a few kilos again since two weeks ago. At this point I am just regaining old muscle and shaping around a bit but at the same time I am trying to stay as lean as possible during the whole “bulk”. I don’t count calories but I make sure that I hit my daily protein goal of 100 grams a day and if I feel like eating more then I eat more. But 100 grams sound way too low for most people trying to gain muscle advocating higher amounts of protein but the truth is you really don’t need that much. 0.9-1.4 grams per kilo of bodyweight is sufficient enough also for athletes which goes for females and males. You just need to find your number depending on your bodyfat percentage, your training and other factors. Sooooo back the actual message: have been working out again “serious” few weeks ago because I realized my past motivation wasn’t the right one. I wasn’t doing what I love most about training and lifting weights which is looking the way you want to look and working on improving. I was too scared of getting too big and too “freaky” for my work in showbusiness and modeling and tried to just maintain a certain level but honestly screw it all I was wrong! You are only living a moment once and its not working for me to just “maintain” a certain physique. I want to look and feel the way I want to look which is why I started setting different goals now. I mean heck! Its OUR LIVE! And I know everything will turn out fine professionally speaking… Because I will make it MY profession and there is a market for everyone. Don’t want to spoil anything about future plans at the moment but look at this as just a little rant post haha all I want to say is: I will do what I enjoy most from now on and everything will be fine and even better! 😉 Have a good one! #progress #gymmode #bulk #pump #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #fitnessmodel #healthy #party #fit #gym #gymlife #motivation #hot #food #focus #ripped #friends #model #train #excited #lifestyle #hungry #life #bodybuilding #muscle #abs
I call this picture: Sad and Starving Child in a Corner. One LIKE equals a little hug and one dairy free cookie. Happy weekend you guys! 😀 #gymmode #weekend #fitness #fitnessaddict #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #fitnessmodel #healthy #party #fit #gym #gymlife #motivation #hot #food #focus #ripped #friends #model #train #excited #lifestyle #hungry #life #supplements #bodybuilding #muscle #abs
My queen and biggest support @catriona_gray . The person that keeps me sane but at the same time drives me insane with how much I love her and how special she is to me… Funny how we met considering that we both grew up on different sides of the world… Even funnier thing is, we actually met before our commercial in 2012. It was in Bagio in a tiny hotel elevator… as I was extending my hand to introduce myself and was about to say my name with a low and slow voice, she suddenly took my hand I shook it with such surprising confidence and a smile that I totally lost my game in that moment… I giggled a little right after she left the elevator before me because she didn’t give me that extra attention that I was expecting and desperately trying to get from her… My agent who was with me in the elevator just rolled his eyes noticing my attempt hahaha Well, later on we met again of course at a casting… and we both got the job! 🙂 #love #hugs #smartcommercial #support #girlfriend #bestfriend #bestfriends #heart #together #manila #feelings #team #laughing #catrionagray #peace #eyes #smile #manilabay #bay #sofitel
