El portal Hopper HQ creó este ranking y tuvo en cuenta el número de seguidores y el costo por publicación.
La primera es Michelle Lewin, una venezolana que cobra 33.900 dólares (unos 117 millones de pesos) y que tiene 13.000.000 de seguidores.
Según el medio Infobae, esta mujer es dueña de su propia marca de ropa para hacer deporte, además vende planes de ejercicio para el gimnasio y programas alimenticios.
En el segundo lugar, lo ocupa la estadounidense Jen Selter con 12.900.000 de seguidores y cobra por publicación 32.400 dólares (111 millones de pesos).
En el tercer puesto, se encuentra la también estadounidense Ana Cheri, quien cuenta con 12.400.000 de seguidores y cobra 31.200 dólares (107 millones de pesos).
Además, Cheri tiene un canal de YouTube, un plan motivacional y programas de ejercicios.
En el cuarto puesto, está la australiana Kayla Itsines y se caracteriza por ser una fuente de inspiración para las mujeres delgadas.
Itsines cuenta con 11.700.000 de seguidores y cobra 29.300 dólares (101 millones de pesos) por ‘post’.
Y en el quinto lugar, está la joven Anllela Sagra, quien tiene 11.200.000 de seguidores y cobra por publicación 28.500 dólares (98 millones de pesos).
